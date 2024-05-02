Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ends with the team news for Thursday night’s meeting between Chelsea and Spurs.

The headline decision sees James Maddison (£7.8m) benched for the visitors, with Richarlison (£6.8m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) replacing both him and the injured Timo Werner (£6.3m).

Hoping to avoid a third successive defeat in their chase for Champions League football, Ange Postecoglou has made five changes to Sunday’s North London derby line-up.

Ben Davies (£4.3m) is out for the season, so Emerson Royal (£4.3m) comes in at left-back. Central midfielders Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) and Pape Matar Sarr (£4.4m) push Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.1m) to the bench alongside Maddison.

As for tonight’s hosts, injury-hit Chelsea make just one alteration to their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Alfie Gilchrist (£4.0m) replaces Thiago Silva (£5.0m) in defence, as individuals like Malo Gusto (£4.3m), Raheem Sterling (£6.8m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.4m) remain absent.

Meanwhile, although Reece James (£5.3m) and Christopher Nkunku (£7.2m) are back in training, they’re not in the squad. Instead, Mauricio Pochettino is forced to name an extremely inexperienced batch of substitutes.

Highly-owned players Cole Palmer (£6.2m), Son Heung-min (£9.9m), Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m), Pedro Porro (£5.8m) and Djordje Petrovic (£4.6m) all start.

GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Sturge, Acheampong, Casadei, Castledine, Dyer, George, Deivid, Tauriainen

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Emerson; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Maddison, Lo Celso, Bryan, Moore



