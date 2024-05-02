21
  1. Kane not win a trophy
    35 mins ago

    No comments yet?

    Has everybody checked out already?

  2. Trippier Hazard
    32 mins ago

    Given this season has shown its harder than ever to achieve defensive solidity and the # clean sheets is down in previous years (most likely due to longer playing times I'd think), do you think you can see any shifts in how FPL approaches defenders for next season (e.g. pricing or how they accumulate points/BPS)? It seems that there haven't been many go to defenders who carry sufficient threat to warrant some of the price points we've seen this season, apart from a few. It seems ARS defence + prime Trippier have been the only sustained worthwhile investments.

    With 5 defensive spots needed on the game, at this rate, next season I'd certainly consider defenders, even my top 3 beneath the pecking order of choice below the top 8 and potentially 1st GK as well, when team building.

    1. Baines on Toast...
      17 mins ago

      Times change very quickly. I swear at the start of this season everyone was talking about going big at the back and defenders being too cheap - Might have been the year before

      I think the bigger Trend is full backs Having less attacking potential because they are inverting more frequently

      1. Trippier Hazard
        just now

        True, so that cedes more attacking potential to Mid and Fwd spots as part of the trend. It's no surprise that there have been many good mids and fwds this season I'd think as they have better ability to move further forward during advances

    2. Trippier Hazard
      10 mins ago

      Or how about reducing to 4 defenders and increasing to 4 attackers? A bit radical but interesting (to me at least)

  3. sirmorbach
    27 mins ago

    Ederson to someone, or save FT? BB37.

    Petrovic
    Gabriel / Reguilón / Branthwaite
    Foden / Fernandes / Gordon / Palmer
    Haaland / Watkins / Isak

    Ederson* / Son / Burn / Porro

    1. CONNERS
      2 mins ago

      I'd hold and wait for more info. If he plays one fixture out of the two, it's probably not worth wasting a transfer on.

      If he's out for both, then do the switch.

  4. beetlejuice
    14 mins ago

    My plan was to FH37 but now thinking to do it in GW38. Which teams do you expect to rotate? And do you think we will get leaks?

  5. Rwilliams90
    10 mins ago

    Bruno is a doubt. lol.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      4 mins ago

      Oh

      There we go!!

    2. Kane not win a trophy
      just now

      Which Bruno?

  6. AC/DC AFC
    9 mins ago

    Are you going to roll or transfer after tonight's game, or wait for info tomorrow around about this time?

    Not just injuries but illness etc which is often kept quiet.

    It's not like transfer value really matters, I've got 7.7m itb.

  7. Il Capitano
    9 mins ago

    1FT 4.2m ITB no chips remaining

    Raya
    VVD Gabriel Branthwaite
    Son Saka Foden Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Isak

    Pickford - Munoz RAN* Semenyo*

    RAN/VVD > Gvardiol? Also not sure on whether to start Pickford or Raya, think Arsenal playing at home probably edges it.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      3 mins ago

      You're probably right this week.

      Did you play Pickford last week?

      1. Il Capitano
        just now

        Yep

  8. royals forever
    9 mins ago

    Apart from Darwin > Haaland

    Which other transfer would you do as part of a -4

    Rest of Team

    Leno Areola

    Romero Gabriel Reguilion Doughty Dalot

    Saka Son Maddison Palmer Foden

    Alvarez Haaland Holjund

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    0.1 ITB

    1. Kane not win a trophy
      3 mins ago

      Alvarez to Isak.

    2. CONNERS
      just now

      Something that enables Alvarez or Hojlund to Isak.

  9. g40steve
    2 mins ago

    Anyone got the clean sheet odds for this week?

    1. CONNERS
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballreports.com/premier-league-clean-sheet-odds/

  10. Weak Become Heros
    1 min ago

    What to do with VVD? Play this week and roll transfer or just get Gvardiol in now?

    Held VVD for so long, desperate for a bullet header! Spurs didnt defend set pieces very well v Arsenal last week so there is a chance.

