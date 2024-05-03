36
  1. Wobbles
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Good luck everyone. Except for my ML rivals.

  2. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    GL lads

  3. drughi
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Its been along while I regretted my transfers instantly, did salah and van hecke > KDB and white for a hit. Was all set on saving a transfer instead panic mode and did these moves

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Tbf it normally works out in the wash over 2 weeks

  4. ButterB
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Could be golden..The urge to do last minute changes close to deadline is crazy

    1. ButterB
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      RF to DRUGHI

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        yeah hope it doesnt bite me to hard

    2. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      I was soooooo close to brining in Trent for Branthwaite. Kinda regretting it now.

  5. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    LUT: Kaminski, Osho, Burke, Mengi, Onyedinma, Barkley, Sambi, Doughty, Adebayo, Chong, Morris
    Subs: Krul, Shea, Johnson, Hashioka, Clark, Townsend, Mpanzu, Berry, Woodrow

    EVE: Pickford, Young, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Tarkowski, McNeil, Garner, Gana, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, A.Doucoure
    Subs: J.Virginia, Coleman, Keane, André Gomes, Onana, Beto, Dobbin, Y. Chermiti, Danjuma

  6. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    36 pts behind in ML, went Palmer capt.

    Just a gut feeling west ham are in the beach and Moyes is on way out.

    1. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yeh I did the same and chasing too. Worth a shot

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Yeah let's hope so. His stats are insane. Wolves no puch overs either.

  7. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    KDB (c) over Haaland #chasing

    Good luck to you, guys!

  8. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Would you use a FH in 37 to swap out

    Neto
    Gabriel White Gusto
    Havertz

    For doublers?

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes, absolutely. But make sure you pick the right ones 🙂

    2. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Neto and Gusto yes. The others probably not. Maybe Gabriel or White. The problem is a real lack of quality defensive alternatives although there's plenty of alternatives for Havertz. Especially if you are tripling up on the city attack.

  9. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Nice seeing 15 DGWs after game has re-opened. But darn one of them is Van Hecke...

  10. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Bruno or KDB next week is the big question

  11. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Updated

  12. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    I'm wondering now looking at this bus team whether I even want to BB37...

    Bench for 37 is
    Onana (DGW), Havertz (mun), White (mun) Gabriel (mun)

    My GW38 bench looks like:
    Onana (bha), Bruno (bha), Burn (bre), Porro (shu)

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Similar feeling here - although if that Arsenal CS comes in it's panic stations. I'd also not be benching Havertz vs. United regardless of DGW.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yeah Havertz vs Utd seems too good to pass up on. I'll probably do it. But let's see how the results this weekend go.

        I can't really bench any of the template front 7. Even Son since he has BUR as one of his doubles.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Good luck either way!

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Cheers. What did you end up going with? Son > Havertz?

            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Indeed. Not convinced it will necessarily be the right move.

              However playing as CF for a top team, in good form, against bad-ish defences, low EO & rival I'm chasing can't get him easy.

              Worth a roll, but it could definitely backfire.

    2. Wobbles
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Similar predicament. I swear I'm playing BB in the first few weeks next year. It does my head in every year, feels like a ball and chain and restricts your transfers for weeks ahead and afterwards sometimes. Dead end into the first WC and get it out of the way.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        I'm gonna BB GW1 next season.

        There are 3 main reasons.

        1. The FA Cup changes mean there will be much smaller/fewer DGWs
        2. It's one of the only times you can effectively 'WC' before a BB.
        3. Having a full playing XV in GW1 gives you the most number of opportunities to take smart risks on budget assets. So for instance you'd have a proper playing 5th mid or 3rd fwd that could be bandwagons that you'd be on board early.

        1 holds the most weight since 2 and 3 are still present.

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          This makes sense. And you don't have to worry about 15 healthy players for the season after that.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      You want to BB Burn away and united players away to brighton. Both are bad options but one is much worse

  13. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    For bet365 game....
    A. Schar to Burn
    B. Son to kdb
    C. Save and play porro or Murillo

    1ft, 1m itb

  14. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Salah (C) is either going to be tears or joy this week!

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Connor Bradley sold Salah in his FPL team. Gulp!

      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Silly Connor!….

        Or well could be Haaland VC to the rescue!

  15. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Come on Doughty!

  16. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    EO:
    Haaland 176.1
    Palmer 107.8
    Isak 97.1
    Foden 84
    Son 76.5
    Gabriel 74.7
    Gordon 64.2
    Burn 46.6
    N.Jackson 44.8
    Gvardiol 41.5
    Petrović 39.5
    B.Fernandes 38.8
    Saka 33.2
    White 30
    Ederson M. 21.7
    Branthwaite 18.7
    Garnacho 13.8
    Saliba 13
    De Bruyne 12.6
    Salah 12.3
    Raya 11.6
    Pedro Porro 11.5
    Walker 10.9

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      How is Gabriel's ownership 74%...

      That's crazy to me. And Gvardiol up to nearly 40% in one week. The only differential I got is Havertz.

