  1. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Lord Jesus I can’t catch a break.

    Was up 70 pts.

    Rival had these players while I skimped out.

    Mateta 29pts
    Gordon 17 pts
    Pickford 18pts
    Jackson 16pts

    Skill issue I know.

    Now down by 40 :-]

    1. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Sounds unlucky.

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I agree

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    95 points with Son and Trent to play.
    Surely that's 100 points in the bag for GW36.....

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    First century of the season. 102 with 3 to go.

    1. 2999 - Lady of Legend
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Very nice 🙂

    2. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Nicely done

    3. Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      You scored less than 100 in DGW34?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yes. Still have my FH though. Not everybody here follows the same strategy:)

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    85 points with Salah, Munoz and Mateta to go. Expecting to reach 150.

  5. 2999 - Lady of Legend
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Double Chelsea Cleanie 🙂 What with Haaland (c) best GW this season!

  6. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Looking at the total points so far, makes me feel the players that are at the top are kind off underwhelming points wise.

    Or is it just me?

    Pickford 144pts (best GK)

    White 174pts (best def)

    Saka and Palmer 224pts each (best mids)

    Watkins 221pts (best FWD)
    Haaland 200pts (second best)

    Now I know CS have been very hard to come by this season, but that also makes the mids and FWDs pts underwhelming to me, considering there's been much more goals than usual.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Has been spread a lot more. That's what has made this season much better.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Not sure many will agree with you, with that last part haha.

    2. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Haaland injury, a big factor.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Not just him though.

        Salah, Son, Kdb, Bruno, Alisson, Ederson, Trent, Robbo, VVD, Rashford, Walker, Dias and Stones.

        Players that should be close to the top, all having underwhelming seasons(FPL wise).

        1. TorresMagic™
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          How many of those have long term injuries?

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Kdb and Trent? Can't remember how long Robbo and Dias was out for.

  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    260 places green arrow thus far. Jackson killed my gameweek. Well played lad

  8. Firminooooo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Total mayhem GW! Two 50/50 decisions:
    1. captain Håland or gamble: went Foden
    2. Get Burn/KdB or Gvardiol/ Jackson: went KdB/ Burn

    Result: 40 points down and season over.

  9. Willesden Mariner
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    What do you advise?

    A) Dalot to Dunk
    B) Gabriel to Dunk
    C) burn DGW37 transfer

    1. TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Depends on the other 13

  10. Saxe-Gotha
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Pick one from each for the DGW:

    A) KDB (already have Foden & Haaland)
    B) Son

    1) Porro
    2) Burn
    3) Gusto
    4) Gvardiol (if not choosing KDB above)

  11. The-Red-1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    On a FH, which non template players could help me beat a template BB team this week?

    1. Sailboats
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Arsenal players

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Wilson....Gallagher...madueke... Johnson

  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Herd mentality the winner....not feeling bitter at all by the way 😉

    1. SEXY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Yeah bit rubbish really, should be my differential Salah C that should reward!

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Gl with Salah 🙂

  13. SEXY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Desperately need (S)alah, Bruno & Nacho to save my season.
    Nice having some differentials back end of the GW either way I guess.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Do you need bruno to start ?

      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Yeah or it’s Doughty off the bench, 2-3 whatever he got

  14. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Eurghh, could of done without that cleanie from Chelsea, rival closing in, only main differences between our teams is:

    Him: Petrovic + Gvardiol
    Me: Ederson + Burn

    Team for next GW is:

    Ederson
    VDV - Burn - Gabriel
    Bruno Foden - Palmer - Gordon
    Jackson - Haaland - Isak
    _______________________________
    Pickford: Son: White: Maguire

    He also had bench boost to play next GW! Got like a 37 point lead

    Worth a hit to do Ederson + Maguire > Petrovic + Gvardiol to cover him?

    But panicked now haha!
    Cheers guys.

  15. gooberman
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Chelsea start doing clean sheets and Jackson turns from a donkey into prime Ronaldo just at a time when many have brought chelsea defence and Jackson in because of double weeks. How convenient.

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Same with Mateta in 29

      1. gooberman
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yes exactly

      2. GREEN JUMPERS
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        You mean 34

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Oh sorry yes

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Skill issue... nothing to do with luck. Just skill. Anyone could see Mateta would score an all time high score for a CP player and everyone could see that Jackson a player everyone laughed at for having the finishing ability of a fish on water, would suddenly haul.

      Skill issue mate.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Fish on land... duh.

  16. Greavsie
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Watkins to Jackson or is it a trap?

      1. TorresMagic™
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Watkins worth keeping?

    • Bored Ape Jota Club
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Jackson staring at me from the first bench spot.

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        hard luck

        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          who did start in his place?

    • Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I desperately need Bruno to be out so get jackson points?!

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Well you're in luck, Bruno doesn't do injuries.

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          59 mins ago

          Do you know if in squad?

          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            Not yet

    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Mo Salah!
      Mo Salah!
      Mo Salah!

    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Farking Spurs, losing the will to live

