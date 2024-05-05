Sunday’s Gameweek 36 schedule begins with two matches at 2pm BST.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa and Chelsea v West Ham United are the fixtures in question.

Aston Villa can move one step closer to UEFA Champions League qualification with victory at the Amex, while Chelsea can climb into the top seven with a win.

Three points for West Ham, however, would see them overtake their opponents and move into eighth.

Brighton make three changes to the side who were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth last week.

Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck start in place of Odeluga Offiah, Valentin Barco and Mark O’Mahony.

Unai Emery also makes three alterations to his starting XI.

Robin Olsen starts in goal with Emiliano Martinez still sidelined by injury, while Diego Carlos and Moussa Diaby come in for Matty Cash and Youri Tielemans.

At Stamford Bridge, Thiago Silva replaces Alfie Gilchrist, who drops to the bench.

There’s a triple boost on the bench as the fit-again Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku are named among the substitutes.

David Moyes has named an unchanged West Ham team, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Igor, Gross, Gilmour, Adingra, Buonanotte, J Pedro, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Enciso, Moder, Barco, Baleba, Fati, Offiah, Peupion, O’Mahony

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Konsa, Carlos, Pau, Digne, McGinn, D Luiz, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Gauci, Cash, Moreno, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Kellyman

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Chalobah, T Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Sterling, Nkunku, Colwill, Gusto, Casadei, Deivid, Gilchrist

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Bowen, L Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Earthy, Casey, Mubama

