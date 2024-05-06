Bruno Fernandes misses a Premier League game through injury for the first time in his Manchester United career.

lllness and suspension had previously sidelined him in a handful of matches but his appearance record was otherwise unblemished for almost five and a half years.

A Bruno-less United are at Selhurst Park this evening, where the action kicks off at 20:00 BST.

Erik ten Hag replaces Fernandes with Mason Mount, who starts his first game in over six months.

The other alteration from the side that drew with Burnley nine days ago is also enforced.

Jonny Evans comes in for Harry Maguire, who was ruled out for three weeks by the Red Devils on Sunday.

Of the outfielders on the United bench, only Sofyan Amrabat and Amad Diallo have ever started a Premier League game.

Even then, Amad’s last appearance in the starting XI came three years ago.

As for hosts Crystal Palace, the team news is less eventful but nonetheless still significant.

Oliver Glasner makes only one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Fulham last time out.

Eberechi Eze is back from injury, replacing Jordan Ayew in the Palace attack.

Marc Guehi is among the substitutes, having been sidelined since Gameweek 23 after undergoing knee surgery.

GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Munoz, Eze, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Guéhi, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Evans, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Mount, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Amrabat, Diallo, Collyer, Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson, Wheatley.



