  1. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Never thought we would of done the double over them, must be the first time.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      In the premiership

      My Dad still talks about that 5 0 win in December 1972.

      I wish we could have sneaked another won so I could witness one haga

  2. Chalobah's Witness
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    my ML rival chasing me obviously just made 28 points from Olise and Mitchell.
    fkn sh... game this

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    135 points. My second best GW ever.

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Very nice! 114 for myself, including Son coming off bench in Bruno’s absence

  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    So I'm into the FFS members cup final against what is almost a clone. Both of us have 2FT and BB with 13 of the same except

    Schar, Walker & Gabriel

    Vs

    Burn, Gvardiol & Dalot

    Fine margins...

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      He will certainly sell Dalot

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Clearly I'm selling Schar (unless I take his 0 as better than a possible negative for Onana and shift him instead). So it could come down to where that one other FT is used

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      If prefer Gabriel Vs Dalot next week

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, Walker Vs Gvardiol could go either way. I was thinking Schar to Burn but probably won't now

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      You can draw, I believe.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Tie breaker is overall rank so I'd lose

  5. Mweene
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Probably would have taken 19 points from Henderson and Munoz pre-game.

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably?
      Smh

  6. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Would you keep Van Der Ven pick for the DGW, or take a -4 to change him out for Burn

    1. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Keep Van de Ven.

  7. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    The Man Utd fans being cockney reds there. At least they won't be late home tonight

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      They only live raaaand the cooorrrnnneerrr

  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    can't wait for this season to be over.

  9. The chocolate leg
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Watkins to Jackson for a (-4) hit?

    1. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would.

    2. The chocolate leg
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Related:
      a. Isak with Wilson back
      b. Jackson

      1. The chocolate leg
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        really I want both which is why I'm considering shipping Ollie.

  10. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Gusto just came back and chelsea looked good without him. He might be eased in?

    Gusto+ watkins> gvardiol + jackson

    Yes or no?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yrs

    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      -4

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        -2

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

    4. The chocolate leg
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I would

    5. mcflyjohn
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yep!

      Gvardiol looks awesome atm, a bit gutted for going Walker, myself

      Jackson could easily sneak one or two as well

  11. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    Sold Munoz instead of VVD
    Schoolboy error

    1. tricpic
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Benched Munoz over doughty. Same

  12. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Olise is an elite player this is clear, we just do not see him shine enough to recognize it.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Started a third of the games this season (12/36) and only 4 sub appearances. Needs to stay fit

  13. bigdip
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    I have 8 DGWers with TC and chasing in ML (1ft & zero itb)

    Dubvraka (Areola)
    Chalobah Gabriel Branthwaite (VVD, GOMEZ)
    Foden Son Palmer Gordon SAKA
    Isak Haaland (tc) (MATETA)

    A) VVD & Gomez --> Burn/Cucurella/van Der vern & Gvardiol/Walker (-4 hit)
    B) VVD & Mateta --> Burn/Cucurella/ van Der den & Alvarez (-4 hit)
    C) VVD & Mateta --> Livramento/van Der den & Jackson (-4 hit)
    D) VVD & Saka --> Burn/Cucurella/van Der vern & KDB (-4 hit)

    1. mcflyjohn
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I prefer C

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

  14. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Can I sell Havertz to Richarlison now?!? Yet I need a differential if even try to chase in my mini league.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      It would be for -4

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      If you're going for broke, then why not. But I don't see it paying off for free myself, let alone a hit

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I have 20 pts to catch after this gw and teams are very similar. I have Foden, he has Saka. 7/8 attackers are same.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Maybe better try something more clever in last week and get even almost okayish OR.

        2. mcflyjohn
          • 2 Years
          just now

          If they don't have Havertz he could be the differential I guess?

          To me the differential move is the captain choice this week of Palmer over Haaland

  15. GGMU11
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Havertz feels like a better pick than Garnacho this week, feels wrong benching the DGWer but I can see Arsenal hammering us

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Unfortunately so

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      It's home game, but if things get ugly, Arsenal won't stop scoring.

      1. GGMU11
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I don’t even think the fact that it’s a home game matters anymore. I legitimately treat it the same way I would treat Arsenal playing Luton or Sheffield at the moment

    3. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Having just watched that United performance, I’m inclined to start Saka ahead of Bruno

  16. mcflyjohn
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Luckily, Bruno not playing gives me Jackson off the bench and a 10 pt lead over my ML rival.

    Doing Saka > Son and -4 to replace Maguire.

    Best replacement for Maguire, £4.5m or less for a -4 and a BB? Already have 3 Chelsea and 3 City

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Burn is now 4.6, I fear. Is there nailed Newcastle cheapie (Livramento) now? Dunk is one to consider if not.

      1. mcflyjohn
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks! Should've said already got Burn currently at

        Porro| Walker | Burn | Gabriel | Maguire.

        Dunk is a shout! Was also thinking Brainthwaite as my Rival has him!

        What do you think of the Saka > Son move? Kind of thinking Arsenal might pulverise Utd

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Richarlison plays centrally. You could also get him and White(?)

        2. The chocolate leg
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm holding my AFC, then again I have plenty of other SGWs to move for hits!

  17. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Also can we appreciate how stupid it is for Gary Neville to think Manchester United is a hard game for Arsenal full bias what a joke.

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Any team with Casemiro and Johnny Evans at centre back are gonna be hard to break down

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I heard him say that on his podcast and I thought he must be joking.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Remember when people said the same about Liverpool, even the third time around

  18. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Pickford (shu H)
    Saka ( utd A)
    Munoz ( ful A)
    Gabriel ( utd A)

    Would you Bench boost this?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      When else you gonna do it?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Gw39?

      2. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        38, arsenal got everton

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      All single gameweekers but probably yes. I can't imagine you bench in 38 having Saka playing against an injury hit United.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        having an equivalent*

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      If City are winning at half time 3 0 how do you think Arsenal will play second half?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        On the last week

      2. jackruet
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good point

    4. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yep good as any - they play kids on gw38 so go now

  19. Assisting the assister
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    A. Drop Dubravka to get Wilson
    B. Drop Gusto to get Jackson

    Which one is best?

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Cheers yep feels safer

  20. bigdip
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who would you TC?
    A) Haaland
    B) Isak
    C) Jackson
    D) Son
    E) Palmer
    F) Foden

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B is chasing A if holding

      1. bigdip
        • 11 Years
        just now

        im chasing so will go to Isak

  21. Voronins Pony Tail
      25 mins ago

      Burn & Onana for Lascelles and Kelleher (-8)

      Or

      Lascelles for Porro (-4)

      Both will play as using BB

      Current Team;

      Dubsx2
      Gabriel, Gustox2, Munoz
      Fodenx2, KDBx2, Palmerx2, Sonx2
      Haalandx2, Isakx2, Jacksonx2

      Kelleher, Havertz Ait Nori, Lascelles

    • Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Any news yet if bruno play dgw37?

    • The chocolate leg
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      torn between playing conservative to win the ml or taking a somewhat big hit (-12) to chase OR. I've been so good with hits this season so I feel like I've earned it. With the double it feels like hits are half off.

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I personally don't like taking hits in weeks where lots of chips will be used, it can work but giving the chippers a big head start probably won't end well

    • bigdip
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Chasing in ML, who should I TC?

      A) Haaland
      B) Isak
      C) Jackson
      D) Son
      E) Palmer
      F) Foden

      1. lugs
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Isak, up against 2 joke defenses

        1. bigdip
          • 11 Years
          just now

          thanks

    • fgdu
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Play Saliba or -4 pt + Gviadiol

      1. Assisting the assister
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Saliba

    • jackruet
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      On Bench boonst.

      Play saka or
      Richa (-4)

    • Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Solanke to Jackson for -4?

      1. Assisting the assister
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yep that’s my plan I think

