112
112 Comments Post a Comment
  1. il Brutto
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Would appreciate any thoughts.

    Who would you get this week?

    a) Foden
    b) KDB

    Who would you sell?

    a) Havertz
    b) Saka

    Current team

    Vicario - Neto
    Gabriel - Gusto - Tarkowski - Branthwaite - Burn
    Saka - Havertz - Son - Palmer - Garnacho
    Haaland - Isak - Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. jimbe4mXL
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Go full out and do both 😛 Or no cash for it?

      Open Controls
      1. il Brutto
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Could do it as I do have the cash for it. United are in such a dire form defensively that it makes me a bit vary though.

        Open Controls
  2. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Getting rid of Bruno Fernandes - who do you think will score more in the upcoming game?
    A Saka
    B Havertz
    C Ode

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Between kdb and Havertz for me

      Open Controls
    2. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Havertz

      Open Controls
  3. The Desi Messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Maguire replacement on BB37 with 1FT 0m:

    a) Webster
    b) C.Richards
    c) -4 for someone better

    Open Controls
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I've been looking at Webster too - is he nailed with Van Hecke out?

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Veltman perhaps?

      Open Controls
      1. The Desi Messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I only have 4.2m available

        Open Controls
    3. Jimmy Boy
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Godfrey at 4.3m plays SHU at home?

      Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Does this FH 11 look ok?

    Petrovic
    Gvardiol Porro Cucurella
    Foden Son Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Isak Wilson

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I like the Newcastle attacking tripple!

      Open Controls
  5. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Who scores more this week? One from each:

    a) Bowen (LUT)
    b) Madueke (nfo, bha)

    1) Hall (BHA, mun)
    2) Cucarella (nfo, bha)

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
  6. eMDilla
    • 14 Years
    56 mins ago

    VDV or Liv as a straight swap for slab head ?

    Open Controls
  7. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Which is better? (leading my mini league by mere 16 points)

    A) Ederson + Thiago Silva
    B) Petrovic + Gvardiol (-4 hit)

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Is this could for a BB this week?

    Raya / Havertz / White / Romero

    I could take a -4 and perhaps bring in a doubler for Raya or Havertz?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      2 below...

      Yep

      But maybe no!

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      You have no other option. Dont bb at 38

      Open Controls
  9. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    I need 2 cheap defenders? (8.3M max)

    Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Tbf you'd happily start most if not all of those in most single gw fixtures.

    So, definitely yes.

    Unless you think that Manchester United score!!

    Open Controls
  11. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    2ft bb. Any ideas?

    Petro Vicario
    Walker Dalot Burn Porro Tarko
    Son Foden Palmer Bruno Gordon
    Isak Haaland Jackson

    Open Controls
  12. Jimmy Boy
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Trailing my mini league leader by over 30 points - am I naive to think the correct move would be to gamble on a different captain to Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Depends how different your teams are. If they're similar then yes, if not then you could match their captain and hope your differentials make up the difference

      Open Controls
  13. Bring the Cavalry
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Krath nailed with Schar now also out injured for Newcastle?

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am not sure if Schär is out. Wouldn't be the first time Howe has lied to the reporters...

      Open Controls
      1. Bring the Cavalry
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        One of the reliable Journalists think his name is Craig hope tweeted he’s out for the season

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ok. But was he basing that on what Howe said?

          Open Controls
  14. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best striker for 37 who isnt haaland or jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. Rassi
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Isak or Wilson

      Open Controls
  15. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    2FT

    If Bruno out...

    A) Bruno, Walker -> KDB, Cucurella
    B) Bruno, White -> Saka, Cucurella
    C) Bruno -> Madueke (Save other FT for 2 FT in 38)
    D) Bruno -> Saka (Save other FT for 2 FT in 38)

    Open Controls
  16. agueroooooney
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Money no issue, which Newcastle defender is better for 37?

    A) Livramento
    B) Burn

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.