Our Live Hall of Fame has been given a refresh at the end of 2023/24, allowing us to see how the list of best-performing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers has been affected by this season’s points.

WHAT IS THE HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

The Live version of our Hall of Fame can only be viewed by Premium Members but everyone can access the Career Hall of Fame by clicking here.

Further information on the Hall of Fame is at the bottom of this article but, alternatively, you can view this movie to listen to Mark Sutherns and Rate My Team’s Chris Atkinson discuss the feature.

2023/24 LIVE HALL OF FAME: THE STANDINGS

We complete this season with a new leader and some high-profile drop-outs from before.

Mark Hurst‘s final 808th placing follows the 458th of 2022/23, putting him on four all-time top 1k finishes. Whilst Mark stayed inside the top 15k from Gameweek 8 onwards, Ben Crellin ended that same October weekend around the 1.9 million mark. Yet a particularly great run from Gameweeks 19 to 25 shot him from 215k to 956th, eventually ending above Mark in 550th place.

Another name worthy of a shout-out is Michael Giovanni and his ranking of 504th, as all of this top 10 finished inside the top 28k.

Down to fifth, the legendary Fabio Borges‘ 27k position was – remarkably – his second-lowest from 10 seasons. Nearby, Conor’s Team and Rob Mayes remain in their seventh and eighth spots from last season, although the latter had four red arrows in the final five Gameweeks.

Mark Ben Tom Markku Fabio Michael Conor Rob David Dan 23/24

Rank 808 550 1,269 2,436 27,066 504 8,683 10,768 1,133 1,305 Top 1k

finishes 4 1 2 2 3 1 1 2 2 0 Top 10k

finishes 9 7 4 6 7 4 7 4 4 5

New names David Fairchild and Tom Dollimore only have six seasons on record but David came sixth overall in 2020/21, with Tom’s all ending inside the top 40k. Remove his first attempt and things look even more impressive.

But beating David’s best finish is Euan Thompson, second globally for 2023/24 and therefore up to 12th in our Hall of Fame. Those who read our mini-league round-ups will recognise this frequent winner.

However, there have been some brutal ranking changes from last year’s standings. Finn Sollie (281k) has plummeted from first place all the way down to number 48 because of an under-par season.

Jon Ballantyne (124k) had three top-500 finishes in the previous four campaigns but dropped from third to 31st and Jon Corke (43k) – who came 11th in 2021/22 – is now 17th.

2023/24 LIVE HALL OF FAME: CHIP STRATEGIES

Every single one of the top 10 used their Triple Captain chip in Gameweek 25 and Bench Boost in Gameweek 37 but there was some variation elsewhere. With the first Wildcard, for example. Tom activated his in Gameweek 7 after a poor weekend left him stranded near 3.4 million. A couple of managers waited until the very last moment to use theirs.

Apart from Mark, each of these 10 committed to one of two strategies: Free Hit 29 and Wildcard 35, or Wildcard 30 and Free Hit 34. One went much, much better than the other.

Name Wildcard 1 Wildcard 2 Free Hit Triple Captain Bench Boost Mark GW8 GW28 GW34 GW25 GW37 Ben GW8 GW35 GW29 GW25 GW37 Tom GW7 GW35 GW29 GW25 GW37 Markku GW17 GW35 GW29 GW25 GW37 Fabio GW20 GW35 GW29 GW25 GW37 Michael GW5 GW30 GW34 GW25 GW37 Conor GW10 GW35 GW29 GW25 GW37 Rob GW20 GW35 GW29 GW25 GW37 David GW8 GW30 GW34 GW25 GW37 Dan GW8 GW30 GW34 GW25 GW37

2023/24 LIVE HALL OF FAME: TRANSFERS AND CAPTAINS

Meanwhile, when using FPL Statistico to delve further into their decisions, it shows fewer points within this top 10 than in 2022/23. Goalkeeper transfers were rarely made, plus it’s the second successive season where Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah were, in order, unanimously the most popular captaincy choices.

Points

Hits GK

transfers DEF

transfers MID

transfers FOR

transfers #1

Captain #2

Captain #3

Captain Mark 6 2 17 14 6 Haaland

(19) Salah

(10) Palmer,

Saka (2) Ben 2 4 11 14 7 Haaland

(18) Salah

(9) Son

(4) Tom 2 1 12 17 6 Haaland

(13) Salah

(12) Son

(5) Markku 3 1 15 16 5 Haaland

(17) Salah

(7) Son

(4) Fabio 3 1 14 14 8 Haaland

(19) Salah

(12) Son

(3) Michael 5 0 16 16 7 Haaland

(17) Salah

(11) Son

(5) Conor 3 2 10 15 9 Haaland

(19) Salah

(9) Son

(3) Rob 4 2 16 12 7 Haaland

(19) Salah

(9) Son

(4) David 7 1 15 16 9 Haaland

(18) Salah

(11) Son

(3) Dan 7 3 13 15 10 Haaland

(20) Salah

(9) Son

(3)

2022/23 CAREER HALL OF FAME TOP 10: WHERE ARE THEY NOW

Manager 22/23 Career Hall of

Fame rank 23/24 Live Hall of

Fame rank 23/24 FPL rank Finn Sollie 1st 48th 281,495 Jon Ballantyne 3rd 31st 123,868 John Canning 4th 34th 102,621 Jon Corke 6th 17th 42,570 Matt Corbidge 10th 60th 113,213

HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The ‘HoF Rating’ is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. In other words, those who performed best in 2023/24 get a bigger boost than those who did best in 2007/08. The ‘HoF Ranking’ even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

So, how do I join the Hall of Fame?

Simply sign up for our leagues. Either the Fantasy Football Scout one or, if eligible, the Fantasy Football Scout Members' league.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout mini-league.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated after each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the current campaign’s scores.



