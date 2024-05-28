6
    Climbed to 67th =) hopefully Top50 after next season. Great coverage Marc!

      Way ahead of me at 448 but moving in the right direct after an 8.5k finish.

    With last season still fresh going to write up what would make the game interesting for prices next year for popular assets imo. Not really interested in GK prices, they're mostly the same

    Man City - all defenders that could start regularly 5.5 apart from Gvardiol at 6. KDB (10.0), Foden (10.5), Doku (7.5), Grealish (7.5), B.Silva (7), Haaland (15), Alvarez (8).

    Arsenal - White (6.5), Saliba/Gabriel (6), Zinc/Tomi/Timber 5.5. Saka (11), Ode (9.5), Martinelli (8), Trossard (8), Jesus (8), Havertz (9, striker).

    Liverpool - TAA (7), VVD (5.5), Robbo (5.5), Bradley (5.5), Konate/Gomez/Quansah (5), Salah (12.5), Diaz (8.5), Jota (8.5), Darwin (8.5), Gakpo (7.5)

    Villa - Moreno/Cash/Digne (5), Bailey (7.5), Diaby (7.5), Luiz (6.5), Watkins (9.5).

    Tottenham - Porro (5.5), Udogie (5)/VVD/Romero (5), Son (11, mid), Johnson (7.5), Kulu (7), Maddison (7.5), Richy (8, mid), Werner (7.5, mid)

    Chelsea - Chilly/James (5.5), Gusto/Cucu (5), Palmer (10.5), Sterling (7), Madueke (6.5), Gallagher (6), Jackson (8), Nkunku (8)

    Newcastle - Trippier (6), Schar (5.5), Burn/Botman/Livra (5), Gordon (8.5), Barnes (7.5), Bruno (6), Isak (9.5), Wilson (8)

    Man U - Dalot/Shaw (5), Fernandes (9.5), Garnacho/Rashford (7.5), Hojlund (8)

    For bottom 12: (probably missed a few here)

    Defenders above 4.5 (at 5) - Branthwaite/Mitchell/Munoz/Senesi/Mykolenko/Estu/Reg/ Leif Davis.

    Notable midfield options - Olise/Eze (7.5), March/Mitoma (7), Bowen (8.5), Mbeumo (7.5), Hee-Chan/Neto (6.5), Gross (6.5), Kudus (7), Gibbs-White (6), Doucoure/Mcneil/CHO (5.5), Andreas/Iwobi (5.5)

    Notable striker options - Mateta (6.5), Solanke (7), Cunha (6), Wissa/Wood (5.5), Muniz (6.5), Toney (7), Pedro/Antonio/DCL/Ferguson (6).

    Template would be more varied than last season with only

    4.5 4.0
    6.0 5.0 4.5 4.5 4.0
    11 9.0 7.5 6.5 6
    15 8.0 4.5

    being affordable. you're forced to dip into assets from lesser sides (in defence also), or go without an extra top 7 side premium mid/attacker. haaland-less becomes alot more viable and captaincy alot more varied/interesting. and those who care for TV throughout the season will be rewarded as much as they used to. Of course decent enablers in mid/attack at 6 or lower will appear as well. Also you can't just fill your team with pen/set-piece takers from top sides.

    One note would be imo the 0.5 increment really limits the pricing for defenders especially. It's too drastic a price difference and makes the defender bracket very hard to get right with pricing (in terms of making all options viable).

      A few in there potentially underpriced but I'd much prefer this pricing than whatever FPL cart out in the summer. There's not really much point even thinking about it cos their main priority is appealing to the casual player, who just wants to be able to make a team of recognisable names for their work league.

      That being said, I've always looked at defender pricing in this kind of structure:

      4.0 - no real chance of playing
      4.5 - mid-table team CBs or lower team FBs
      5.0 - good team CBs or mid-table team FBs
      5.5 - very good team CBs or good team FBs with attacking threat
      6.0 - very good team CBs with attacking threat and nailed on
      6.5 - very good team FBs with attacking threat and nailed on
      7.0 - very special cases

      Yes, something like that is needed to return the game to having lots of variation between the teams selected by us. For 23/24 the second half of the season just required very template team from an almost always affordable choice from the top performing players and a conservative approach to both captaincy and hit taking. If that becomes the almost guaranteed way to be in contention to finish in the top 100k up until the last week or two then the game will become very boring and I think that a lot of people will stop playing it.

