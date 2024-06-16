43
Scoreboard June 16

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Sunday’s goals, assists, Player of the Match awards + stats

43 Comments
All the attacking returns, Player of the Match awards and underlying stats from Sunday’s Euro 2024 Fantasy matches can be found in this article. Scout Notes will follow.

The summary of goals, assists and bookings comes from the UEFA site.

Everything else, like chances created and goal attempts, is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every UEFA European Championship game.

GOALS AND ASSISTS

Euro 2024 stats

Euro 2024 stats

PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARDS

  • Poland v Netherlands: Cody Gakpo
  • Slovenia v Denmark: Christian Eriksen
  • Serbia v England: Jude Bellingham

EURO 2024 TEAM STATS

Euro 2024 stats

EURO 2024 PLAYER STATS

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. azz007
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Guehi Pickford vice versa ended with none. Frustrating.

  2. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Not playing this euro game but logged in here to ask why people have gone for Kane in their team? He's playing for a notoriously known pragmatic manager. Plus he does link up play too much why playing so deep when Saka and Foden aren't the kind of players to get in behind of the defense. I'm not a manager and I know this how is Southgate not aware? In conclusion... 0 VERTICALITY and yet England are favourites bravo. Wish I could bet on England not winning the Euros

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Kane has repeatedly said he doesnt give 100% in group games as its important to peak in the knockouts. This lazyness isnt Southgates doing

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        That is such a bad mentality if that's the case. Really not ambitious. Can't imagine Mbappe or Ronaldo ever saying that. And it's not like they were smashing Serbia so it's a poor excuse. How the team plays overall is Southgates doing though and yet again another mediocre performance it's just so obvious. Also don't think Foden on the left works but Southgate will leave him there of course. And not like he's gonna coach him to play on the left come on that's too much to ask

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Ronaldo is a monster!

          Pay attention, the teams that dominate the groups rarely win the tournament. How often do we see a team struggle in the groups and then go on to win? Conserving energy matters

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      What is Kane's scoring record in the last few tournaments under said manager?

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Don't care. A lot of them are pens by the way. I do rate Kane but I think we can all agree Southgate is mediocre

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Kane won the Golden Boot with 3 pens and 1 off his ankle with his back turned! He is a great player though. Southgate is a lovely fella but an awful manager.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Mediocre or below mediocre?

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            I will say mediocre because of the way he stabilised England after some toxic managers so he gets credit. His performance as a manager however is below mediocre.

        3. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          But could similar things not happen again though? Young athletic players running at defences in the box? I mean pragmatic manager or not, it's happened over multiple tournaments!

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Tell us what happens tomorrow and I’ll be impressed with your insight. Tell us what happened 2 hours ago, not so much

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        This is no surprise. I expected England to play pragmatic. Didnt you?

        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          I did. Wouldn’t have captained Kane for that reason. But had him in the team based on his record against teams outside top 10 in the word (which is unreal).

          Anyone that suggest Kane shouldn’t have been on the team an hour after he blanks against a team like Serbia is just being a hindsight merchant.

          Off to bed my boy. School in the morning

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            True dat! A smug hindsight merchant at that!

        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          I think everyone expected England to play pragmatic. Has Kane not done well in the past when England play pragmatic?

  3. FFS ManU
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Kane blanking as captain leaves me a choice of switching to Mbappe or Lukaku. I'll probably go with the former since he has been selected by 76% of those of playing the UEFA game.

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'm strongly going latter myself.

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        I am tempted by Lukaku up against Slovakia, but the downside if he blanks and Mbappe doesn't will probably deter me at this early stage.

  4. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Guehi points total updated to 8, it seems.

  5. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    England may have played badly but thankfully the Police shot a terrorist. We move!

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      They shot someone in Hamburg but England are playing in Gelsenkirchen. Is there a link between these two events?

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        No.

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Stupid comment ffs.

    3. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      You are a f moron, TM. Demonstrated time and time again

  6. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    With tomorrow being Monday i.e. workday, I’ll need to decide on sticking with Verbruggen 4 points or swapping in Lunin

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'd probably stick because of the lack of clean sheets so far, but Romania v Ukraine smells like a 0-0 tbh.

    2. sankalparora07
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        I am also sticking with Verbruggen.....but my other goalkeeper is Moldovan

    3. BitTight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Can anyone help ? Either I’m daft or there’s something wrong with my app but can’t seem to change to a different captain. Trying to put it on Lukaku for tomorrow but having difficulty. Any pointers guys? Thanks in advance.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Its rubbish. Just need to wait until tomorrow.

        1. BitTight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 39 mins ago

          Ah. That’s it. Thanks

    4. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Okay, for those of you still on Wirtz(C), you sticking or twisting tomorrow and if twisting, Mbappe or Rom?

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        I’d still twist for Mbappe or Lukaku myself….

        1. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Have both and not sure which one. It's going to take 2 goals and Man of the Match to pass Wirtz

          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            I’m leaning towards Rom based on opposition.

      2. gart888
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Surely you would have twisted already if you were going to twist at all? Why didn't you take a punt at Dimarco or Kane like the rest of us?

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          This!

        2. Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Because I have neither of those players in my squad

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            You have nobody who played yesterday or today? Why not?!?

            1. Disco Stu
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Today, I only had Eriksen and VVD and yesterday all I had was Sobo. I'm very heavy on the last two match days

    5. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Still have 3 Belgium, 3 Portugal 2 France, 1 Turkey 1 Ukraine

    6. Anna Lingus
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Gundo -> Rodri -> Pickford

      Now I can go

      Pickford -> mbappe or Lukaku -> Ronaldo or Bruno

    7. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      40 points with CR7 (c2), Bruno, Mudryk (c1), Faes and Khvicha to go. Any good?

