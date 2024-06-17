89
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Romania vs Ukraine prediction anyone?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      2-0 Ukraine

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      2-4

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      1-0 Ukraine

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        There used to be a poster here in the olden days called Boxing Can-Girouds!

    4. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Romania Ukraine
      Total Casualties: Total Casualties:
      ~66,000–79,000 16,500–20,000

      Result: Ukraine Victory

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      I think Romania will stick it to D. Man.

    6. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      0-0

    7. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      2-1 to Ukraine

    8. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      0-0 or 0-1.

  2. I Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Trent likely to keep his place? Bit worried Gallagher or Mainoo might get the next game.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Don’t worry, be happy!

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Bobby McFerrin

    2. The Tinkerman
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Personally think he’ll get another start but may go off early again. IMO the left side was a bigger issue. Foden and Trippier didn’t really function at all.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        This

      2. JBG
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Foden, Trippier and TAA should all be replaced for next match imo.

        Gordon, Shaw(if fit) and Mainoo/Gallagher should start instead.

  3. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Should I change my captain from Wirtz to Mbappe?

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Don’t think so

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes

    3. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      He needs 2 goals to match Wirtz, though if he gets 2, strong chance he also gets MOTM points.

    4. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      I wouldn't. Don't think the potential upside outweighs the potential downside by a long way.

    5. raoulduke71
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      I'm tempted by Lukaku, also on Wirtz - feels more fun to go for it.

    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Needs brace plus Man of the Match as minimum to pay off I think

  4. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Will Pongracic start again?

    Would be great to have a 4m Croatian defender against Albania

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      They play first next gw, so we will know thier XI

      1. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Great spot - cheers mate!

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I plan on Pongracic for Frimpong and Szob to Musiala.

      My worry is Musiala rises in price before MD2 which means I can't get him with nothing it.

      So think I'm probably gonna go with Pongracic anyway.

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Nothing in the bank**

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        There's no price changes during the group stage

        1. Weasel Boy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Ah ok good to know.
          Thanks

    3. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Probably not. Expected lineup is Sosa - Gvardiol - Šutalo - Stanišić.

      But you will get lineups.

  5. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    This Euro tourney would be much, much better if they swapped some of the crappy teams with really good non-Euro teams. Huzzah!

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      basically convert into a World Cup?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Outstanding suggestion Loon!

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Australia does the Eurovision already, I feel the German lager industry would benefit from some thirsty Socceroos too.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Olivia Newton-John was in the Eurovision tourney, may have even won it, and she’s as Australian as a vegemite lamington!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Australia is the world’s largest manufacturer of lager bombs!

          1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            I've diffused many

            1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              Or is that defused

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                Many a pub has been crop dusted with a cluster of lager bombs!

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      If Australia can be in Eurovision...

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Exactly!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          We have many Europeans in the great land down under, we let them pick our fruit!

          1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            I found my pet drop bear whilst plucking Shiraz on Paul Hogan's estate

            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              Paul Hogan lost his citizenship when he called a prawn a shrimp! He was coming the raw prawn with all Australians!

              1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                He was great in Anzacs though wasn't he just

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  He was at his best with Strop and Delvene Delayney!

  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Two main questions for me today:

    a) Change cap from Kai to Mbappe or Lukaku and;
    b) Lunin in for Verbruggen?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yes to both.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Which cap would you choose Sir? I'm leaning towards Big Rom

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Yep!

    2. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      My 2 questions exactly, currently on Lukaku and switch given Romania don’t score many goals

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Changing cap for sure, but will wait for lineups for the first game to see if Lunin plays. Romania don't score too many so less chance of save points. Not sure it's worth it for a two point gain?

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Mbappe or Lukaku (c)?

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I'm going Lukaku. He has shorter odds than Mbappe to score anytime

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      On Lukaku

  8. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Australia is ranked above all but 12 of the teams at this tourney! Joke-donkey tourney!

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      "European super league" supporter by any chance?

  9. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Lunin starts, Moldovan doesn't

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Dark Side of the Lunin!

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      That sucks.

      Costa it is then.

    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Be careful, el monkey will come to youuu

  10. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Pickford (6) > Lunin?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      You have to!

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      lol. CSs are gonna be pretty rare. Ofc you stick.

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Yeah. Feel like any CS all tournament is a guaranteed stick.

  11. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Thoughts?
    Verbruggen 4 pts
    A stick
    B twist ,play lunin

    Cheers

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      May go Lunin myself but not 100% sure

      1. Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Cheers, same, need a cs just for 2 pts, probably not gonna many save pts?

  12. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Captain who?

    A) Mbappe
    B) Kdb
    C) Lukaku

    1. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      KDB

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Kaku would be my choice, but I am betting against him and Mbappe with Havertz. In order to beat the crowd, 9 pts could actually work.

    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Have all three in my squad, and I'm on KDB. More avenues to points.
      Most people seem to be on Lukaku.

    4. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Regret twisting on Havertz now - schoolboy error

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Mbappé for me. But I think I'm still scarred by Belgium's WC performances so I don't have any of them

  13. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Kane, Jorginho, di marco

    Out (-6)

    Hakan, Cancelo and Bruno

    In

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Wait til tomorrow

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Things can always get worse

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Why not just use a chip?

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        Oh, it looks like you think the game is exploitable like the last world cup one was? I don't think it is.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          39 mins ago

          I think he means -6pts, collectively among those subbed off, since there's no half a hit

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Ah I gotcha. Then yes, it's a no brainer to sub out 3 guys that blanked for 3 good players

  14. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Would you swap Verbruggen (4 points) for Lunin?

    A Yes
    B No

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Hmm I guess its close to a 50/50 call - wouldn't expect many saves so just depends if you think CS odds are better than 50%. I think I would go for it (it's mostly a psychological thing of gambling in a short format) but I can understand sticking

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      A

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Cheers

  15. Assisting the assister
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Will Faes start?

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      He's expected to

