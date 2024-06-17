Euro 2024 Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count at the UEFA European Championship.

In this short article, we look at the implications of being booked twice at this summer’s tournament in Germany.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN?

A one-match suspension will be dished out to any player collecting two bookings.

Should a player manage to be booked on four occasions before the semi-finals, he’ll be suspended for one extra game.

WHEN ARE PLAYERS IN THE CLEAR?

The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, so a player effectively has to avoid two yellow cards in his first five appearances in order to avoid a ban.

WHO WAS BOOKED IN MATCHDAY 1?

Below is a table from our Premium Members Area which details every player who has been booked in Matchday 1 so far.

We’ll update this at the end of the day’s play on Monday and Tuesday, too.

HOW MANY GAMES WILL A PLAYER MISS AFTER BEING SENT OFF?

A red card at any stage of Euro 2024 will result in a one-match ban.

In the event of more serious offences, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body can increase the length of a suspension.

