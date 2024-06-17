24
Euro 2024 June 17

Euro 2024 Fantasy: Monday’s goals, assists, Player of the Match awards + stats

24 Comments
All the attacking returns, Player of the Match awards and underlying stats from Monday’s Euro 2024 Fantasy matches can be found in this article.

The Scout Notes will follow.

The summary of goals, assists and bookings comes from the UEFA site.

Everything else, like chances created and goal attempts, is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

These stats are available for our subscribers immediately after full-time in every UEFA European Championship game.

GOALS AND ASSISTS

PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARDS

  • Romania v Ukraine: Nicolae Stanciu
  • Belgium v Slovakia: Stanislav Lobotka
  • Austria v France: N’Golo Kante

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

ROMANIA V UKRAINE

24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    the template is in absolute ruins lol. never seen anything like it. all my semi rare differentials have been a bust too. might just use a chip and pick 15 names at random

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I have activated my limitless.
      Only wirtz i kept
      Bruno and cancelo i kept but to decide tmrw
      Kept mbappe now. If injured will switch to someone else

  2. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    also I'm never switching from a 10 point captain ever again

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not switching the only positive for me this euros

    2. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m not doing it on 9 again

  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Vanbruggen (4) out for Costa or keep?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'm switching.

    2. azz007
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Took him out for lunin. Look what happened. Stick. Been all unpredictable so far.

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Do you also have Cancelo? If yes, I’d stick. Judging by how it’s been so far the czechs will probably score one.

    4. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      If I had the option I'd switch

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I kept armband on Havertz, but now I am switching. Around 60% chance for 2-3 pts and 40% for 6-7. Pen save unlikely, but not impossible. Losing 1-2 pts isn't that big risk in this game compared to upside. The fact that I have Cancelo doesn't change anything.

  4. Naby K8a
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Reports in France Mbappe is at hospital with a broken nose

    1. tutankamun
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      Mask incoming

      1. Naby K8a
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        "Kylian Mbappé’s (25) Euros may be over" according to former France medical chief.

        https://x.com/GFFN/status/1802822130801008754

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Even with mask he won't play immediately. But when real games start, I expect him to be back.

  5. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Who gets in your MD2 team outside of Musiala and Bellingham?

    1. Naby K8a
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Havertz/Wirtz. Croatia defender, England defender for a start

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Denmark could score?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wouldn't be surprised at all.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I don't know yet. I will have to sell at least Shaqiri and Mbappe, and I can't get Musiala, so Bellinghan and best affordable striker it is.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Duah vs Scotland is interesting option, especially for those on WC.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Or for us who plan to play limitless on md3 actually.

    3. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Apart from the popular ones, i am on limitless and i am punting on Baumgartner, possibly Schick and mitrovic if mbappe ruled out

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      croatia def/schar or akanji/havertz or wirtz/mitro/pedri/baumgartner/kdb. these would be some more differential options

      would need to see how portugal do tomorrow but fernandes/cr7 could be on fire, schick could look really good as well

