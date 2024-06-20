8
  1. Chameleon 37
      39 mins ago

      Kane captain (12 points )

      Got Van dijk tomorrow
      Lukaku / ronaldo / Fernandes on sat

      Stick with Kane or twist ?

      1. Scratch
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        Twisht

      2. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        the real question is would you listen to any random comments on here...

    • dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Lukaku and Fernandes are worth a punt, former is capable of getting two goals in a match or a G and A, Fernandes would just need an assist and a clean sheet or just a goal to do better. Don't think Ronaldo would get more than one goal, maybe in the Georgia match.

    • sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Honestly feel like the English media is overreacting. Game wasn't that terrible.

