  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Assuming Trent doesn't play, best 5.0 defender?
    Currently on Kounde..

    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Yeah kounde is good. Good chance for cs

  2. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Feel robbed as a KDB captainer and Lukaku owner

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      😆

  3. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Di Marco a doubt for MD3 https://x.com/XtraAzzurri/status/1804564244488462423

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Crap. Pretty reliable source then?

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Also reported here
        https://x.com/footballespana_/status/1804600242051912024

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          * oops wrong link- this onehttps://football-italia.net/dimarco-major-doubt-for-italy-croatia-injury/

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      This makes decision to wildcard a lot easier tbh.

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Latest LL3 draft:
    Donnarumma Pickford
    Guehi Hernandez Kounde Faes Grimaldo
    Oyazarbal Szoboszlai KDB Musiala Gundo
    Mbappe Jota Fullkrug

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      It’s so risky for players from the teams to at are already through. Musiala and Gundo are risks you’d think.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        We will get the Germany lineup before the deadline.

        Also Nagelsmann said he is unlikely to rotate
        https://x.com/iMiaSanMia/status/1804544338199740565?t=VGLyDUkhRTJrZXn8U7fqIg&s=19

    2. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Could I tempt you with Eriksen over Szobo?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Unlikely but present your case

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not tempted by Kane/Bellingham? I fancy a response and a few goals vs Slovenia

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kane, no. Bellingham, yes

  5. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    sneaky kdb third ball recovery out of nowhere!

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Beautiful

  6. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    LL 2 100 pts 🙂 buzzing

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    83 pts without using a chip in MD2. Pretty good. Captained Lukaku over KdB though which is a bit of a bummer.

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Well done. All my players returned points. Shame only 3 got motm 😆

      Picked Lakaka over Kane. Lakaka gonna be dumped in the bin by me for the upcoming rounds. What a poor striker.

  8. speardrops
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    My EURO MD 3 player video guide:
    https://youtu.be/eY_zxLL71jo

    Updated stats and recorded post-Belgium v Romania. Timestamps by position.

    Just finished creating it.

    1. speardrops
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      36th/1511 in the FFS Beat The Pundits League. 12 points off first before my team bins it.

      Off to watch F1 qualis. Good luck all.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice work. Thank you.

  9. It’s A Joke
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    A) Kane & Simons
    B) Gakpo & Saka

    Already have Bellingham

    1. speardrops
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A if you must have NED + ENG attackers.

      1. It’s A Joke
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        They are risk free picks, as in they’ll play. I only see such in those who have something to play for.

  10. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    a, but neither fill me with much confidence.

  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts on my latest LL draft?

    Donnarrumma Maignan
    Theo Guehi Grimaldo Castagne Maehle
    Musiala Bellingham KDB Oyarzabal Eriksen
    Kane Mbappe Lukaku

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lakaka 3 goals 3 offsides.

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Due

        1. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Someone needs to teach him how to beat the offside trap first & also teach him how to score a goal when he is on.

  12. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    MD3 is so tricky, we don't even know who will be rotated

  13. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    I’m not convinced that Ronaldo sits against Georgia

    Prime opportunity for him to bag a few

    1. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tempting, but as it’s the last game of the GW, it’s a risk

      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m going back and forth on it so much for this reason. If he plays there’s no way he doesn’t score

  14. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    kind of don't even need to play LL if I don't want to with how my team is.

    my md3 team without using it is

    pickford pentz
    hernandez mittlestadt faes pavlovic mwene
    baumgartner wirtz majer kdb guler
    kane lukaku schick

    depending on the german line up I might swap Kane or Schick for Mbappe and one of Wirtz or Majer, unless there are any better recs?

  15. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Neto could be worth a punt with Leao confirmed to be suspended

