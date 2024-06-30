5
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    What Swiss players are you getting?

    1. FPL Brains
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Probably Akanji, Freuler.

    2. Manic M
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Just Akanji I’d imagine. Goals are spread through the team. Don’t want to double up.

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Akanji

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    How many transfers do we get for the QF?

