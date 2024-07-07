It wasn’t a perfect performance, but England are into the semi-finals of Euro 2024 as they defeated Switzerland 5-3 on penalties.

They will play the Netherlands on Wednesday, who produced a 2-1 comeback win over Turkey.

We’ve got the key Euro 2024 Fantasy notes from both of the day’s quarter-final clashes here.

“EXCEPTIONAL” SAKA

Bukayo Saka (€8.5m) scored a sublime goal and was easily England’s best attacker in Dusseldorf.

Despite lining up in an unfamiliar right wing-back position, he pushed high and wide in possession, offering a nice blend of goal threat and creativity.

Named Player of the Match by UEFA’s technical panel, Saka racked up three shots and received 39 passes in the final-third, the most by any England player.

He also scored in the penalty shootout.

“People like Bukayo had to do such an important job without the ball as well as being such an important outlet with it. We felt with the ball, the patterns that we used caused them problems at the side of their block. With Bukayo, we knew we had a one-v-one advantage in that area of the pitch. “His all-round performance was exceptional. The detail of how he had to defend and track and be in the right positions, was very complex down that side of the pitch. Then to give us the outlet, in those one-against-one situations, which we felt could be a real advantage for us, he did and kept that positive note. His performance was immense.” – Gareth Southgate

Tactically, Gareth Southgate used a back three formation, as expected, but not quite in the way most had imagined.

Ezri Konsa (€4.4m) replaced the suspended Marc Guehi (€4.7m) in defence, but with Saka on the right, Kieran Trippier (€6.0m) started at left wing-back.

Above: England’s average positions map v Switzerland, featuring Pickford (1), Walker (2), Stones (5), Konsa (14), Saka (7), Mainoo (26), Rice (4), Trippier (12), Foden (11), Bellingham (10) and Kane (9)

The results weren’t perfect, but it was an improvement from the 2-1 win over Slovakia in the round of 16.

Still, England failed to create a single ‘big chance’ against Switzerland, with their 13 shots combining for just 0.66 expected goals (xG).

“We played well against a very good team. You have to be spot-on defensively. I thought our pressure was good, we used the ball far better than we have done all tournament. There are signs of growth. Tournaments aren’t just about playing well, it’s all the other attributes of a good team.” – Gareth Southgate

“We knew we needed to get pressure on their back three and that’s not easy without changing the shape. I thought the players were disciplined with it. I thought Phil was a real problem for them to pick up, Kobbie and Jude were finding those gaps on the side of their block. I thought we had good control. For some of the balls into the box, we probably needed more men in the box, but l thought it was the best that we have played.” – Gareth Southgate

WHY KANE WAS SUBBED OFF

Harry Kane (11.0m) was prone to dropping far too deep on Saturday, but it was still a surprise to see him substituted in the second half of extra-time, especially with penalties looming.

The Bayern Munich striker had clattered into Gareth Southgate moments before, receiving brief treatment on his right leg.

However, Kane later explained that he had cramped up and should be fine for Wednesday’s semi-final.

“I’m fine, I’m fine — I was just tired. I had a bit of cramp there. I tripped over the water bottles and got cramp in both calves. The boss made a quick decision obviously with Ivan Toney, a proven penalty taker. He came on and did the job.” – Harry Kane

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw (5.0m) made his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Deployed as a third centre-back, the 28-year-old instantly provided England with more balance and control on the left.

Before Saturday, Shaw hadn’t played any competitive football for five months. A semi-final start is far from assured, then, but it’s a situation to monitor ahead of Matchday 6.

Fellow substitutes Eberechi Eze (5.3m) and Cole Palmer (7.3m) also impressed, adding extra energy at exactly the right time.

England with play the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

WEGHORST’S IMPACT

The Netherlands came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 in Saturday’s second quarter-final.

After a limp first-half, Ronald Koeman threw on target man Wout Weghorst (6.5m), who made a huge difference.

In a 3-2-5 shape, the Dutch went more direct, launching balls into the box at every opportunity. Weghorst thrived on that service, with Turkey unable to cope for large periods.

It was an inspired change by Koeman, but the Netherlands’ other attackers also stepped up.

Memphis Depay (7.5m) claimed the assist for the equaliser and looked sharp. He also produced match-leading totals for shots (four) and key passes (three), highlighting his all-round threat.

As for the winner, it may have been attributed to Mert Muldur, but Cody Gakpo (7.7m) was heavily involved. In fact, the goal was initially awarded to the Liverpool man and he could have scored late on, too, but his shot was saved.

While Weghorst and Depay were the Netherlands’ main threats on Saturday, don’t write off Gakpo.

Depay v Gakpo in Matchday 5

Mins Shots Shots in the box Penalty box touches Key passes Passes received – Final third Depay 83 4 3 7 3 18 Gakpo 90 2 2 7 0 21

“We started quite well. Memphis [Depay] had a big chance but the game changed after 20 minutes. We could not find the space, and that led to moments where we lost the ball and they were dominating. They had enthusiasm and quality. “Then we conceded a goal and the opponents dominated even more. Then it was clear to me to make the substitution [to bring on] Wout [Weghorst] and [use] more players out wide who could provide crosses.” – Ronald Koeman

At the back, Stefan de Vrij (5.0m) levelled it up with a great header and won the Player of the Match award. He also registered three ball recoveries, ending Matchday 5 with 12 points, his biggest haul of the tournament so far.

However, the Netherlands continue to look vulnerable at the back, especially defending set-pieces.

Indeed, they have now conceded 18 attempts from such situations in Germany, at least eight more than any other nation left in the competition.

