  2. UKG
    • 13 Years
    7 hours, 45 mins ago

    I’ve got my limitless chip left. Am I better to play it this round? I have 6 eliminated players, and we get 4 FT’s this round, 5 for the final. Plus I guess you do not need a bench for the final, right…saving the need for the extra 4 eliminated players. That’s my thoughts anyway, just wanted to see if others agreed with my logic. Thanks

    1. Travel Notes
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Limitless will send your team back to where it is now, for the final.

      Then you'll have five free transfers before the final to make your starting eleven.

      So you now have six eliminated and two teams will go out in the semis, so where would that leave you?

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 42 mins ago

      Id save ll for final. You will have so many eliminated players if you use now that 5 FT won’t be enough.

  3. Travel Notes
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Team set for semis, with four free transfers used. Still have Wildcard.

    Mbappe, Gakpo, Kane
    Olmo, Ruiz, Rice, Palmer, Gordon
    Hernandez, de Vrij, Cucerella, Saliba, Dumfries
    Simon, Maignon

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    All set I think. Three Spainsh and two English mids. Don't see anyone from either Netherlands or France viable enough for that position

    Maignon Verbruggen
    Guehi Saliba Kounde Cucurella Ake
    Bellingham Saka Ruiz Olmo Williams
    Kane Mbappe Gakpo

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      I approve this message. Good team.

  5. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Team is very close to being ready. Only waiting for late injury news etc.

  6. Sammy S
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    6 players eliminated. Assume it's better to use my wildcard now rather than save for the final?

    1. MMN
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Yes I would say so. Not much to gain in the final with only 11 players being relevant and everyone having the same players

  7. MMN
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    4 players out 4 free transfers. Any thoughts on below?

    DEF - Got to bring in a Spanish defender. Who's more likely to player both remaining games, Laporte or Cucurella?

    MID - No great options from FRA and NED so it's down to Foden, Saka, Rodri or Olmo. Tempted to go for Saka due to the tight FRA defence.

    FOR - Don't want to go for the highly owned Kane or Mbappe so can't see beyond Yamal and Morata with the former looking more dangerous.

    GK - Totally lost on this one as I could go Sommer to Pickford/Verbruggen or even Simons to guarantee a GK in the final given ENG and NED both not likely to keep a clean sheet.

    Maignon SOMMER
    Upemacano Kounde De Vrij Dumfries AKANJI
    Ruiz Williams Simons Kante GUNDO
    Depay Gakpo HAVERTZ

    1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I would go with Pickford, Cucurella, Olmo and Mbappe

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      For GK, prefer picking one on the other side of the draw, give yourself another opportunity in the MD. Reminder you will get 5FTs in the final

  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Seven players eliminated plus one banned! Good job I saved the wildcard!

  9. CONNERS
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Any chance FFS could utilise a 'Reject All' option as far as cookies and data are concerned?

    It's a bit tedious having to toggle through every setting...

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26638704

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Has been requested with the new ad partners; hopefully coming soon

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks both

  10. jayzico
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    No WC cards left. So f**k it. I just gave away 16 points for my super-damaged team

  11. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Still can’t believe FPL has not started teasing us with the prices!

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      I expect they don't want to steal attention from the Euro FF games.

      Perhaps it's a gentleman's agreement (of sorts) to delay things until after the final.

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      See hot topic.

  12. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Best moves here? All chips remaining:

    Simon | Pickford
    Dumfries | Cancelo* | Kounde | Hernandez | Demiral*
    Wirtz* | Olmo | Saka | Guler* | Freuler*
    Depay | Embolo* | Mbappe

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Limitless now and WC in the final...

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks!

