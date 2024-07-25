75
Members July 25

FPL 2024/25 first draft team reveals: Haaland + Salah in, no Arsenal

75 Comments
Share

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2024/25, we’ll be welcoming back our team of guest writers for the new campaign. Here, Hall of Fame number 16 FPL Milanista shares his first draft team reveal.

FPL is back! So too is all the research and tinkering needed to get the best out of the £100m budget that is handed to us ahead of the new season.

As a manager who has played FPL since 2006/07, I’m happy to see the number of premium assets coming close to the old days of Messrs Henry, van Persie, Gerrard, Lampard etc. I think FPL have been successful with their pricing this season, which should add to the enjoyment of the campaign.

NEW RULE CHANGES

The FPL players who are suspended or nearing a ban 3

Although this is meant to be a first-draft team reveal from me, I’d just like to revisit the changes implemented by FPL this season and give my honest view on them.

FIVE TRANSFERS

First of all, the five-transfer rolling-up rule. This has probably been the most discussed alteration of the summer. Yet, the part that really got my attention is the fact that using a Wildcard no longer wipes the saved transfers.

In my opinion, this is the change that will have the biggest impact on our strategies and the way we think. It will most likely lead to a divergence in chip usage among the community.

I wonder how many of us will even reach five transfers over the course of the season but at least it’s a good option to have!

MYSTERY CHIP

Let’s get the Mystery Chip out of the way before discussing the changes to the Bonus Points System (BPS).

I’m against having no clarity of it before the season starts. Although I’m sure that FPL Towers are clever enough not to adversely affect the engaged FPL managers, the ambiguity around it is slightly annoying. But this was their decision and it shouldn’t be significant enough to alter our excitement and love for the game!

BONUS POINTS SYSTEM

Back into the BPS changes, and to re-iterate what my colleagues have already covered (thanks to Mark Sutherns who also provided examples on the FPL Blackbox podcast), I believe the -4 BPS that defenders will suffer upon conceding each goal is a killer to their potential.

Attacking wing-backs like Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m), Kieran Trippier (£6.0m), Pedro Porro (£5.5m) etc had a huge appeal for their attacking output. One assist was almost always enough to get them in contention for bonus, regardless of whether they kept a clean sheet or not.

Now, I think it will be a very rare instance where a defender will get any bonus points if their clean sheet is gone. Additional BPS for shots on target and fouls won will only increase the gap, as it’s forwards and attacking midfielders who will likely benefit from the change.

FIRST DRAFT TEAM REVEAL

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!

Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it.

Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more.

This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can!

SIGN UP TODAY


75 Comments Post a Comment
  1. LC1
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Evening chaps!

    My 1st draft ahhh!!

    Areola
    Gvardiol Burn Van de Ven
    Salah Palmer Gordon Eze
    Havertz Watkins Isak(C)

    Turner Anderson Winks Faes

    0.5 ITB.

    Obviously missing out on some big hitters in Haaland, Foden, TAA, Saka etc.

    But I feel it's the best I've managed so far.

    Any feedback is much appreciated and good luck all!

    Open Controls
    1. flipperallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Steer clear of turner as he is 3rd choice and may be sold to MLS team

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ah. Thanks mate!

        Open Controls
  2. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Is Trent / LIV defence less appealing now that Robertson is injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      What happened?

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Robbo carrying an injury from Euros, will miss US Tour

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Tsimikas time?

          Open Controls
          1. adstomko
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Potentially, but small chance Gomez replaces him

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Decent chance actually. Gomez was solid at LB and held his place down even when Tsimi was back fit

              Open Controls
              1. Mother Farke
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Fairly sure Hancko is a CB by trade that was used at LB by Slot at Feyenoord, too. He's got history.

                  Open Controls
            2. Earwicker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I'll risk it

              Open Controls
    2. Where dahoud at
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      How's this draft looking people any ideas?

      Pickford
      Martinez, taa, konsa
      Nkunku, b fenandes, Saka, Gordon,
      Haaland, isak, muniz

      Bench, Turner, Anderson, thb, winks

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Right guys which one?

      A) Odegaard Gordon Trent Porro

      B) Salah Nkunku Dalot VDV

      Open Controls
      1. Ahtikullervo
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        I like A

        Open Controls
      2. Eddioe
          50 mins ago

          Depends if you have palmer, then don't go for nkunku

          Open Controls
          1. Babit1967
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            No Palmer

            Open Controls
      3. Ahtikullervo
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Hi! Need help:

        Rogers & Rraser

        or

        Winks & João Pedro?

        Open Controls
        1. Ahtikullervo
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Fraser

          Open Controls
        2. The Tonberry
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Neither really.

            If you must, then the one with Rogers - he's the most likely to return out of the 4 listed seeing as Pedro is injured.

            Open Controls
        3. Eddioe
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            100% Winks and Joao Pedro. Winks guaranteed starter and Joao will start if fit

            Open Controls
          • Dthinger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Fulham signing Sessegnon must mean they expect to sell Antonee Robinson, right? Where is he headed?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Don't think Fulham will rely on an injury prone player as their main LB

              Open Controls
              1. ebb2sparky
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                I hope not but there was some transfer speculation about Robinson at the end of the season so I wouldn't be overly surprised if he left

                Open Controls
            2. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              Not necessarily, could just be a backup

              Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Saliba or Virgil (got Raya)?

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              VVD

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Cheers Bifg

                Open Controls
          • Silecro
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            How is this? All out attack, pure filth at the back

            Sanchez
            Pau, Andersen, Mykolenko
            Palmer, Bruno, Saka, Eze, Rogers
            Haaland, Isak

            Fabianski, Andersen, Faes, Fraser

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              All out attack...non playing 8th attacker...

              Open Controls
            2. TheBiffas
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              With a backline like that I'd want Salah.

              Open Controls
            3. ebb2sparky
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Is Rogers likely to start? Who is the 2nd Andersen?

              Open Controls
          • circusmonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Has anyone else never seen Nkunku play? I wouldn't call myself an eye test manager, it's too much effort but buying someone I have never seen is just copying. He is a hunchback, poor posture for someone so young. I'll get him if he impresses on MOTD.

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              He was supplsed to be the second coming of Drogba last season.

              And wasnt

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Guy was injured all season. It's Jackson who shoulda've been second coming of Drogba and he basically was. Jackson scored 14 golazos in his first season whereas Drogba only netted 10 times in his...

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  *should've

                  Open Controls
            2. Hangman Page
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              I want nothing to do with him until he proves he can perform in the PL and with that team.

              Open Controls
            3. Zalk
              • 13 Years
              5 mins ago

              Those who followed the German league for the last years has seen him play. His 21/22 season for Leipsig was insane and even if he only replicates half of that he'll be worth 6.5m.

              It's a wait and see for me too.

              Open Controls
              1. Mother Farke
                  just now

                  Funnily enough, this post could be about Szoboszlai. Right down to price, too 😉

                  Open Controls
            4. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Ben White hasnt said anything... media are insane

              Open Controls
            5. Revival
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              A) Saka + 4.5m FWD bench fodder
              or
              B) Odegaard + Muniz, benching whoever from my attackers has hardest fixture in a given GW

              Open Controls
              1. Bluetiger1
                • 2 Years
                just now

                b

                Gw 2, 3, 4 & 6 look good for Fulham

                Open Controls
            6. Hangman Page
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              “We are still more than 20 days away from the start of 2024/25 and there will be plenty of pre-season football to watch and get insight from. Therefore, a lot could still change come mid-August.”

              Sort of makes you wonder what the point of these team reveals is.

              Open Controls
              1. notlob legin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                So right Hangman Page

                Open Controls
              2. Studs Up
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                It's all about the clicks

                Open Controls
            7. KeanosMagic
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              How's this?

              Flekken Valdimarson
              Gabriel Trent Gvardiol Andersen Barco
              Salah Saka Foden Nkunku Rogers
              Isak Muniz Daka

              1.0 itb (likely to fund Isak to Watkins at some point)

              Open Controls
            8. FPL_WILDCARD
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Is my first draft looking ok?

              Areola
              Saliba, Romero, Andersen
              Salah, Son, Foden, Odegaard
              Watkins, Isak, J.Pedro

              Subs: Fabianski, Faes, Harwood-Bellis, Franca

              Trying to work out how to get Palmer into my team without losing a city or Arsenal attacker or Son

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Downgrading watkins to fodder and saliba to a 4.5 would be the only route I think

                Open Controls
              2. TheDragon
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Just get Nkunku like everyone else will

                Open Controls
              3. Sandy Ravage
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Not keen on Spurs & West Ham defence.

                Open Controls
            9. polis
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Given we can roll to five transfers.

              Is there anything in having a properly full squad?

              I know there's always the "benching headache" and "money on the bench" comments but could being able to rotate be the one this season?

              Spread the 100m and get something like;

              Pope Henderson (other 4.5s)
              Gvardiol Munoz Konsa Myko VDV (other 4.5s)
              Palmer Saka Gordon Eze CHO
              Isak Havertz Watkins

              I'm kind of tempted.

              Open Controls
              1. TheDragon
                • 6 Years
                30 mins ago

                It’s a no from me Clive

                Money on the bench is money on the bench

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Where do the upgrades from any savings come from?

                  Keep could save 0.5
                  Defence could save 0.5
                  Mid could save 1

                  Then consider the seemingly underpriced players; Myko, VDV, Gordon, Eze, CHO, Havertz, arguably Watkins and Isak too.

                  Open Controls
              2. Sandy Ravage
                • 8 Years
                26 mins ago

                Looks perfect for BB GW2

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Villa V Arsenal isn't ideal

                  Open Controls
              3. Bluetiger1
                • 2 Years
                14 mins ago

                No Salah or Haaland

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 12 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  As below. Is that really such an issue?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bluetiger1
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Unsure until preseason friendlies completed, who going to play for the teams - on paper the following -

                    Liv (Gw1,2, 4, 5 &5) very good with record in GW3 against Man United usually very good

                    Man C (gw2, 3 & 4) look good

                    Open Controls
                    1. polis
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Arsenal good 1, 3, 5, 6
                      Newcastle good 1, 2
                      Villa good 3, 4, 5, 6
                      Chelsea good 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

                      Open Controls
              4. Bluetiger1
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Its a interesting idea as you could look to at the long term plan.

                Open Controls
            10. Hello Palou
                55 mins ago

                Not played this for what, 5 or 6 years.
                Wonder if I'm still ok at it.

                Open Controls
                1. Chasing last week
                  • 8 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  More players and social influencers and AI tools - welcome back

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hello Palou
                      just now

                      Thanks, I tend to plough my own furrow but nice to look now and again.

                      Open Controls
                2. Zoostation
                  • 9 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Is it fair to say that one of the biggest issues having Salah and Haaland is the captaincy issue?

                  Since only can be the captain is it not too much spent?

                  Open Controls
                  1. polis
                    • 12 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    I'm not sure why this captaincy debate sticks on Salah and Haaland. The money spent?

                    Yes amazing picks but there were soo many weeks last season where you'd have faired better captaining the likes of Watkins, Palmer, Isak or Havertz.

                    I'm not sure that changes this season.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zalk
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      Good point! But that's only true if you managed to actually hit those weeks when they hauled.

                      Open Controls
                  2. Sandy Ravage
                    • 8 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    No issue, capping Isak

                    Open Controls
                  3. TheBiffas
                    • 3 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Nah. Just captain the one with the better fixture. That flexibility is the advantage of having both. You're then unlikely to take big rank hits in one particular gameweek as one of Haaland or Salah is likely to be the most popular captain each week.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Hangman Page
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Yes I’d say that’s a factor.

                    I’ll most likely have both and the most likely reasons will be fear and the inability to have any original thoughts.

                    Open Controls
                3. Sandy Ravage
                  • 8 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Reconsidering starting without Haaland having seen Chelsea's defensive tactics

                  Open Controls
                4. Bobby Digital
                  • 6 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  What do Villans think? Will Rogers start?

                  Open Controls
                5. Bluetiger1
                  • 2 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Seeing the last season template team squads hard to catch,
                  slightly left field thought/idea - anyone thought of taking a gamble in GW1
                  & playing the bench-boost chip.

                  GW2 can look to WC if needed but would give a possible lead
                  on possible Template teams as so hard to catch-up in a season?

                  Open Controls
                6. TheBiffas
                  • 3 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  LTFPL's updated draft is terrible! Probably fishing for views and comments. You know for a fact he's not even thinking about going with that team come the deadline

                  Open Controls
                  1. theplayer
                    • 10 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I was thinking the same. And what's the point in making an avoid video which contained Watkins then including him in his draft days later.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Judeksi
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    That was quite laughable draft, thought exactly the same about just getting reactions and comments.

                    Open Controls
                7. Heavy Cream
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Eze or Johnson

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.