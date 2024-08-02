11
  1. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    50%+ players - do you own them all?

    Palmer, Isak & Watkins

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Only Isak

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I&W for me

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Only Isak as well

    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      I&W

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Isak in all my drafts.
      Palmer - one of the big remaining decisions, 60/40 in.
      Watkins - unlikely to start with, maybe if Haaland isn't fit

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I dont get this. Why is it Haaland or Watkins? Why not both?

    6. Mirror Man
        1 min ago

        Yes

    7. The Mighty Hippo
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      What's the best option in the following team:

      a) Son +0.5M
      b) Palmer

      Pickford | Turner
      Saliba | Porro | Burn |Konsa | Andersen
      Salah | Palmer** | Eze | Nkunku | Winks
      Isak | Watkins | Solanke

      1. Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka?

    8. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Thinking of not going with Salah.

      Looking at Captaincy options and I think Isak and Haaland are more than a match for Salah in the 4 gameweeks.

      Allows you to upgrade elsewhere -

      Thoughts -

      Miguel
      Gvardiol, Porrro, Munoz
      Saka, Gordon, Jota, Eze
      Haaland, Isak, Muniz

      Subs:Mykolenko, Winks, Barco

