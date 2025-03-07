Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 31

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 sees 59 matches take place from Friday to Wednesday, as 46 teams, including all of the Championship, feature twice.

Let’s take a look at the latest captaincy poll results. It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.

FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31: CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in captaincy poll Maxime Esteve (D) 29% Junior Firpo (D) 16% Connor Hall (D) 12% James Trafford (G) 9% Daniel James (M) 6%

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31 CAPTAINCY POLL: LEADING ASSET

Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (D) is the unsurprising leading asset, securing 29% of votes in our poll.

The centre-back is the highest-scoring Fantasy player, nailing 251 points in 35 matches thanks to 25 clean sheets (+125).

Currently in 9.2% of squads, he hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 19, and faces Luton Town (H) and WBA (H) in Double Gameweek 31.

With 35 tackles, 150 clearances and 28 blocks, he’s a contributions magnet and averages 7.2 points. The majority of voters evidently expect the Clarets to keep at least one shut-out against two poor attacks.

CAPTAINCY POLL: SECOND-MOST POPULAR

Given his standout attacking form, Leeds United’s Junior Firpo (D) returns to our list with 16% of the votes.

The Dominican Republic international has three goals (+21) and eight assists (+21) in 22 games, keeping 10 shut-outs in that time. Three of these goal contributions have come in his previous two games, with three double-digit hauls in his last five.

The Whites face Portsmouth (A) and Millwall (H), which could see the left-back haul.

CAPTAINCY POLL: THIRD-MOST POPULAR

Connor Hall (D) hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 7 for Port Vale, making him the sixth-highest Fantasy scorer in League Two. He’s returned 202 points in 31 games, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Notably, he’s a contributions magnet, making 59 clearances (+29) in his previous three matches, returning 33 points. Fleetwood Town (A) and Colchester United (A) present good clearance opportunities and his 6.5 average makes him a valuable captaincy candidate.

CAPTAINCY POLL: THE 9% CLUB

Another Burnley asset appears here: James Trafford (G). The goalkeeper has kept 24 clean sheets in 34 appearances, amassing an 18.2% ownership. He’s banked 214 points in that time and is the joint-10th highest-scorer on the game.

Despite conceding last time out against Cardiff City (A), the 22-year-old had kept 12 of them in a row. Moreover, the Clarets have only conceded four home goals in 17 and we’d be shocked if the Hatters or Baggies can put the ball past him.

Averaging 6.3 points, he’s a steady captaincy choice. However, unless he makes multiple saves or denies a penalty, his upside isn’t very high.

CAPTAINCY POLL: THE 6% CLUB

Completing the leaderboard, Leeds United’s Daniel James (M) banked 6% of the votes.

The winger has been a key force for Leeds United, racking up an impressive 10 (+60) goals and 13 assists in just 29 appearances.

His contribution extends beyond scoring, with four interceptions (+8) highlighting his defensive awareness. Plus, he faces a Portsmouth side with a leaky defence (57 goals conceded in 35 games) and a Millwall team that – while more solid – will struggle against Leeds’ potent attack. They’ve struck 72 times and possess a +50 goal difference.

James is poised for further success. Already with six double-digit hauls, he’s a highly valuable asset to captain your side.

THE 3% CLUB

Finally, eight other players secured 3% of votes: