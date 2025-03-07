Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Double Gameweek 31

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 31 sees 59 matches take place from Friday to Wednesday, as 46 teams, including all of the Championship, feature twice.
Let’s take a look at the latest captaincy poll results. It helps provide an insight into who the community feels is the best armband candidate. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.
FANTASY EFL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31: CAPTAINCY POLL
|% of votes in captaincy poll
|Maxime Esteve (D)
|29%
|Junior Firpo (D)
|16%
|Connor Hall (D)
|12%
|James Trafford (G)
|9%
|Daniel James (M)
|6%
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31 CAPTAINCY POLL: LEADING ASSET
Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (D) is the unsurprising leading asset, securing 29% of votes in our poll.
The centre-back is the highest-scoring Fantasy player, nailing 251 points in 35 matches thanks to 25 clean sheets (+125).
Currently in 9.2% of squads, he hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 19, and faces Luton Town (H) and WBA (H) in Double Gameweek 31.
With 35 tackles, 150 clearances and 28 blocks, he’s a contributions magnet and averages 7.2 points. The majority of voters evidently expect the Clarets to keep at least one shut-out against two poor attacks.
CAPTAINCY POLL: SECOND-MOST POPULAR
Given his standout attacking form, Leeds United’s Junior Firpo (D) returns to our list with 16% of the votes.
The Dominican Republic international has three goals (+21) and eight assists (+21) in 22 games, keeping 10 shut-outs in that time. Three of these goal contributions have come in his previous two games, with three double-digit hauls in his last five.
The Whites face Portsmouth (A) and Millwall (H), which could see the left-back haul.
CAPTAINCY POLL: THIRD-MOST POPULAR
Connor Hall (D) hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 7 for Port Vale, making him the sixth-highest Fantasy scorer in League Two. He’s returned 202 points in 31 games, keeping 12 clean sheets.
Notably, he’s a contributions magnet, making 59 clearances (+29) in his previous three matches, returning 33 points. Fleetwood Town (A) and Colchester United (A) present good clearance opportunities and his 6.5 average makes him a valuable captaincy candidate.
CAPTAINCY POLL: THE 9% CLUB
Another Burnley asset appears here: James Trafford (G). The goalkeeper has kept 24 clean sheets in 34 appearances, amassing an 18.2% ownership. He’s banked 214 points in that time and is the joint-10th highest-scorer on the game.
Despite conceding last time out against Cardiff City (A), the 22-year-old had kept 12 of them in a row. Moreover, the Clarets have only conceded four home goals in 17 and we’d be shocked if the Hatters or Baggies can put the ball past him.
Averaging 6.3 points, he’s a steady captaincy choice. However, unless he makes multiple saves or denies a penalty, his upside isn’t very high.
CAPTAINCY POLL: THE 6% CLUB
Completing the leaderboard, Leeds United’s Daniel James (M) banked 6% of the votes.
The winger has been a key force for Leeds United, racking up an impressive 10 (+60) goals and 13 assists in just 29 appearances.
His contribution extends beyond scoring, with four interceptions (+8) highlighting his defensive awareness. Plus, he faces a Portsmouth side with a leaky defence (57 goals conceded in 35 games) and a Millwall team that – while more solid – will struggle against Leeds’ potent attack. They’ve struck 72 times and possess a +50 goal difference.
James is poised for further success. Already with six double-digit hauls, he’s a highly valuable asset to captain your side.
THE 3% CLUB
Finally, eight other players secured 3% of votes:
- Jayden Bogle (D) – Leeds United
- Joel Piroe (F) – Leeds United
- Christoph Klarer (D) – Birmingham City
- Finn Azaz (M) – Middlesbrough
- Albie Morgan (M) – Blackpool
- Macauley Gillesphey (D) – Charlton Athletic
- Wilson Isidor (F) – Sunderland
- Trai Hume (D) – Sunderland