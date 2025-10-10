Fantasy EFL

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11: Scout Picks

10 October 2025 37 comments
LPBROADCASTS LPBROADCASTS
Share:

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11 gets underway on Saturday with just 36 teams in action across League One and League Two due to the international break.

After careful consideration of the Scout Squad submissions from Lewis, FPL Reactions, Danny, Dan and Merlins, we’ve finalised our Gameweek 11 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Owned by just 0.1%, Ben Hinchcliffe (G) of Stockport County offers a good route into the Hatters’ defence.

In just three starts, the 37-year-old has banked 15 points, making eight saves (+4), and is without a blank in that time.

He faces 23rd-placed Blackpool (H), who have scored just one goal on the road in five games, losing all five.

Hinchcliffe looks primed for his second shutout of the season.

DEFENDERS

Oldham Athletic’s Emmanuel Monthe (D) was selected by 80% of the experts, averaging 6.4 points for the newly-promoted EFL side.

The centre-back has scored three nine-pointers in his previous five games, and has made 93 clearances (+23). He’s also helped his side to five shutouts (+25) in 11 matches.

They face Barrow (H) in Gameweek 11, who have lost three of five games on the road, scoring just five goals.

Partnering him is Gillingham’s Andy Smith (D), who is an assured starter in Gareth Ainsworth’s side, and is averaging over five points and nearly seven clearances per game.

The Gills face Cheltenham Town (H). The struggling Robins have scored a league-low six goals this season, with only two of those coming away from home. Furthermore, they’ve lost four of their five away matches.

MIDFIELDERS

With a staggering 110 points – the most in the EFL – Oliver Norwood (M) stands out as the only active player averaging 10 points per game.

His output is incredible: four goals (+24), three assists (+9), 21 interceptions (+42), and 23 key passes (+11) have made him a prolific Fantasy asset with four double-digit hauls in his last five. He’s also on set-pieces.

Unsurprisingly, all five experts have selected him as their number one option and our team captain.

Blackpool have already shipped 19 goals and are yet to earn a point on the road, having lost all five away games.

The EFL’s joint-leader in shots on target (+15), Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) of Bolton Wanderers, remains in our side. Last time out, the winger banked eight points in their 2-1 home win.

With six goal returns in 11, the Trotters have a favourable matchup in Gameweek 11 against 21st-placed Burton Albion (A).

The Brewers have lost three of five home games and have shipped nine goals on home turf.

Our Gillingham double-up is complete with Sam Gale (M), who makes his season debut in the squad.

The out-of-position centre-back has been stellar, averaging 6.5 points thanks to 22 interceptions and three goal contributions, including 29 points in his last two games.

Given that opponents Cheltenham have lost three of their last four and conceded 16 goals in five away matchees, we’re expecting Gale to deliver both interception points and set-piece threat.

FORWARD

Charles Verman (F) of Grimsby Town is in exceptional form, racking up 30 points from four goal contributions (+16) in his last two games for the Mariners. He has three double-digit hauls in his last five, too.

The Grimsby talisman has nine goal contributions in 11 appearances this season, complemented by 22 key passes and 12 shots on target.

He is now perfectly poised for more returns. He faces Colchester United (H), who sit in 19th place. The U’s have managed just one clean sheet all season, conceding 16 goals in 11 total games.

With Grimsby leading the division with 23 goals scored, Verman is a prime candidate for a big score.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: CLUB PICKS

All experts are backing Stockport County for a win at Edgeley Park against the Tangarines.

Stockport are unbeaten in their last four matches, a strong run that stands in sharp contrast to Blackpool’s terrible form. They have just one win in eight and a perfect losing record away from home – five losses from five, scoring just once and conceding nine.

Given these factors, a decisive home victory for Stockport is the expected outcome.

Grimsby Town completes the 7+2, entering the match against a struggling Colchester side on a high: nine goals scored and only one conceded across their last two fixtures.

The Mariners have been dominant at home, netting 13 goals in five games at Blundell Park. Given this prolific scoring, combined with Colchester’s poor away form, David Artell’s men are strong favourites to win.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Tinkering with my WC and exploring an option of playing 3 5 2 with a stacked up midfield and Haaland upfront. If you have Pope + 2 Arsenal defense, does a rotating third 4.0 defender make sense?

    Playing one of Mukiele, Esteve and Rodon each week for example.

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Personally I think an arsenal def triple up is too much. Gab, Timber and Saka would be my preference on wc now.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Thats Saka + Timber + Califiori in my team. The question ia does this defense look ok:

        Pope
        Timber Califiori + three rotating 4.0s

        Open Controls
        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          50 mins ago

          Hi, sorry saw pope as raya for some reason! Yes, that looks good to me but I do love a 4.0 def to squeeze value

          Open Controls
        2. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          It could work but I'd try and get someone like Richards in for one of the 4.0's. Palace are a top team and he is nailed. Andersen is another option but Fulham's fixtures look bad.

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I can manage that actually. Can spare 4.5! But which 4.5 is the question.

            Open Controls
  2. paulojdsc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Start 2:

    A- Burn
    B- Chalobah
    C- Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      A B

      Open Controls
    2. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B C

      Open Controls
  3. JT11fc
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Estêvaõ brace, essential

    Open Controls
  4. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Apart from Semenyo, Saka and Haaland. I can’t find mids/fwds that I can say they will outscore defenders

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Over the complete season? There will be many i am sure.

      Open Controls
    2. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah, Bruno, Sarr, Minteh, Isak and Gyokeres could outscore them imo.

      Open Controls
  5. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Early days
    Bruno to

    A enzo
    B eze

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'd stick unless you really need the funds elsewhere, then I'd choose A due to the rotation worry with Eze.

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers, enzo got fixtures, late m/week game and travelling in int break though

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      I am getting Bruno on my WC

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Got him w/c 6 for Brentford and Sunderland , total 2 pts ! Pool next, few ok fixtures after that

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Id be tempted to keep Bruno tbh but prefer Eze especially now Ode injured again

      Open Controls
  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    1FT and £1.4 ITB.

    A - Grealish > Enzo (bench Reijnders)
    B - Roll

    Pope
    Timber - Gabriel - Lacroix
    Gakpo - Semenyo - Paqueta - Reijnders
    Haaland - Gyok - Mateta

    Dubrav - Senesi - Gudmund - Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B.
      Also why bench Reijnders, is he injured or something?

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Most likely to blank and it's him or Senesi. I prefer the other attackers' fixtures.

        Anyways think I'll roll so it won't matter

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Fair play mate. Yeah id roll Grealish is worth keeping imo

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
  7. ididnt
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Salah & Keane > Saka & Gabriel for free?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      For sure

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Salah could run riot v Utd though

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          True. I just feel he hasn't looked nowhere near it

          Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          We have said that for weeks now, my patience is over

          Open Controls
        3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No. He isnt running riot against anyone.

          Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which combo on WC/BB GW 9?

    A) Stach and Woltemade
    B) Kudos and DCL

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Id go A myself mate/ Although DCL is great value, Spurs got a fixture congestion coming up so Kudos mins could potentially be slightly impacted

      Open Controls
  9. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    0.3 & 2FT. Full chip set left.
    Kelleher
    Van De Ven - N.Williams - Rodon
    Semenyo - Mbuemo - Bruno - Saka
    Haaland - Watkins
    (Dorgu-Guiu-Grealish)

    A.) Williams + Watkins - Timber + Bowen? (Is Bowen better than Woltemade?)
    B. Any better suggestions?
    Also am I correct in thinking no price changes are imminent?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      A looks good

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Any other ideas, I've made a few bad calls recently ha ha

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          WC next week; many?

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.