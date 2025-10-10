Fantasy EFL Gameweek 11 gets underway on Saturday with just 36 teams in action across League One and League Two due to the international break.

After careful consideration of the Scout Squad submissions from Lewis, FPL Reactions, Danny, Dan and Merlins, we’ve finalised our Gameweek 11 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Owned by just 0.1%, Ben Hinchcliffe (G) of Stockport County offers a good route into the Hatters’ defence.

In just three starts, the 37-year-old has banked 15 points, making eight saves (+4), and is without a blank in that time.

He faces 23rd-placed Blackpool (H), who have scored just one goal on the road in five games, losing all five.

Hinchcliffe looks primed for his second shutout of the season.

DEFENDERS

Oldham Athletic’s Emmanuel Monthe (D) was selected by 80% of the experts, averaging 6.4 points for the newly-promoted EFL side.

The centre-back has scored three nine-pointers in his previous five games, and has made 93 clearances (+23). He’s also helped his side to five shutouts (+25) in 11 matches.

They face Barrow (H) in Gameweek 11, who have lost three of five games on the road, scoring just five goals.

Partnering him is Gillingham’s Andy Smith (D), who is an assured starter in Gareth Ainsworth’s side, and is averaging over five points and nearly seven clearances per game.

The Gills face Cheltenham Town (H). The struggling Robins have scored a league-low six goals this season, with only two of those coming away from home. Furthermore, they’ve lost four of their five away matches.

MIDFIELDERS

With a staggering 110 points – the most in the EFL – Oliver Norwood (M) stands out as the only active player averaging 10 points per game.

His output is incredible: four goals (+24), three assists (+9), 21 interceptions (+42), and 23 key passes (+11) have made him a prolific Fantasy asset with four double-digit hauls in his last five. He’s also on set-pieces.

Unsurprisingly, all five experts have selected him as their number one option and our team captain.

Blackpool have already shipped 19 goals and are yet to earn a point on the road, having lost all five away games.

The EFL’s joint-leader in shots on target (+15), Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) of Bolton Wanderers, remains in our side. Last time out, the winger banked eight points in their 2-1 home win.

With six goal returns in 11, the Trotters have a favourable matchup in Gameweek 11 against 21st-placed Burton Albion (A).

The Brewers have lost three of five home games and have shipped nine goals on home turf.

Our Gillingham double-up is complete with Sam Gale (M), who makes his season debut in the squad.

The out-of-position centre-back has been stellar, averaging 6.5 points thanks to 22 interceptions and three goal contributions, including 29 points in his last two games.

Given that opponents Cheltenham have lost three of their last four and conceded 16 goals in five away matchees, we’re expecting Gale to deliver both interception points and set-piece threat.

FORWARD

Charles Verman (F) of Grimsby Town is in exceptional form, racking up 30 points from four goal contributions (+16) in his last two games for the Mariners. He has three double-digit hauls in his last five, too.

The Grimsby talisman has nine goal contributions in 11 appearances this season, complemented by 22 key passes and 12 shots on target.

He is now perfectly poised for more returns. He faces Colchester United (H), who sit in 19th place. The U’s have managed just one clean sheet all season, conceding 16 goals in 11 total games.

With Grimsby leading the division with 23 goals scored, Verman is a prime candidate for a big score.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 11 SCOUT PICKS: CLUB PICKS

All experts are backing Stockport County for a win at Edgeley Park against the Tangarines.

Stockport are unbeaten in their last four matches, a strong run that stands in sharp contrast to Blackpool’s terrible form. They have just one win in eight and a perfect losing record away from home – five losses from five, scoring just once and conceding nine.

Given these factors, a decisive home victory for Stockport is the expected outcome.

Grimsby Town completes the 7+2, entering the match against a struggling Colchester side on a high: nine goals scored and only one conceded across their last two fixtures.

The Mariners have been dominant at home, netting 13 goals in five games at Blundell Park. Given this prolific scoring, combined with Colchester’s poor away form, David Artell’s men are strong favourites to win.

