4 November 2025
Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists. By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

Whether you’re finalising your transfers or choosing a captain, these numbers provide a data-driven edge in making the best fantasy decisions.

The Top 20: UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 Best Attacking Return Player Percentages

Inter forwards completely dominate the top three this week. All of Ange-Yoan Bonny (€4.9m), Lautaro Martinez (€9.5m) and Pio Esposito (€5m) have more than a 75% chance of producing an attacking return this week. This should come as no surprise as the Italian side host Kairat. 

There are doubts that Barcelona can repeat their 6-1 dismantling of Olympiakos last time out. However, the Catalans should breeze past upcoming opposition Club Brugge, and one of several options set for success is midfielder Lamine Yamal (€9.9m). Fellow teammate and forward Marcus Rashford (€7.3m) also features further down the list. 

Atelti evidently have a good opportunity for goals ahead. The Spanish side come up against USG who have shipped four goals in each of their previous two Champions League matches. Challenging the premium forwards this week is penalty taker Julian Alvarez (€9m).

There are plenty of popular names included in the list this week, including Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (€10.6m), Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe (€10.7m), and Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka (€9.5m).

9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Red Lightning is so unappreciated on here. It's not right 🙁

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’ve always liked him!

  2. KeanosMagic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bruno Saka Pedro Woltemade out
    Szob Rice Haaland Thiago in?

  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    When would you play the WC on this team? With 5 FTs coming soon in gw16 not sure if it’s wise playing it in gw12/13 as would need to use the FTs before gw16. Would you save it till after gw16?

    Sanchez
    Timber Gabriel Munoz
    Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Sarr
    Haaland Mateta Welbeck

    Dubravka Reijnders Andersen Rodon
    (1FT & 0.8itb)

  4. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    Need to get rid of Bowen, who do you prefer from these 3 -

    Thiago
    Welbeck
    J.Pedro

    1. C0YS
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thiago all day

  5. Tripleh123
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which option for next few gamweeks?

    A. Minteh
    B. Amad
    C. Ndiaye

  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kane loves scoring against Arsenal. I'm surprised to see him so low even below Saka, Mikautadze etc. someone's not happy Kane left?

    Osimhen should be higher. 5 goals in his last 2 UCL outings & now up against USG. Great article but not persuasive.

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Heck! why the hell is the article dated 10.11.25 & matches played being discussed as if they haven't been played. Wondering where this attacking return projection % leads to. Inter for example have already played Kairat.

