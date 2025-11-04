Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists. By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

Whether you’re finalising your transfers or choosing a captain, these numbers provide a data-driven edge in making the best fantasy decisions.

The Top 20: UCL Fantasy Matchday 4 Best Attacking Return Player Percentages

Inter forwards completely dominate the top three this week. All of Ange-Yoan Bonny (€4.9m), Lautaro Martinez (€9.5m) and Pio Esposito (€5m) have more than a 75% chance of producing an attacking return this week. This should come as no surprise as the Italian side host Kairat.

There are doubts that Barcelona can repeat their 6-1 dismantling of Olympiakos last time out. However, the Catalans should breeze past upcoming opposition Club Brugge, and one of several options set for success is midfielder Lamine Yamal (€9.9m). Fellow teammate and forward Marcus Rashford (€7.3m) also features further down the list.

Atelti evidently have a good opportunity for goals ahead. The Spanish side come up against USG who have shipped four goals in each of their previous two Champions League matches. Challenging the premium forwards this week is penalty taker Julian Alvarez (€9m).

There are plenty of popular names included in the list this week, including Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (€10.6m), Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe (€10.7m), and Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka (€9.5m).