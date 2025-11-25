Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 5 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists. By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

Whether you’re finalising your transfers or choosing a captain, these numbers provide a data-driven edge in making the best fantasy decisions.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players’ starts

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (€10.7m) leads the way in the odds heading into Matchday 5. The Manchester City forward faces Bayer Leverkusen at home, and with the German side recently conceding seven goals to PSG, this fixture presents a prime opportunity for the Norwegian to build on his five Champions League goals so far.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m) is another unsurprising name near the top. The French superstar has already amassed 18 goals across La Liga and the Champions League this season and now travels to Greece to face an Olympiakos side struggling defensively. He enters the round in outstanding form.

Liverpool attackers also rank highly this week, with Mohamed Salah (€10.5m), Alexander Isak (€8.8m), and Hugo Ekitike (€8m) all occupying spots inside the top five. Despite suffering consecutive Premier League defeats, Arne Slot’s men have recorded back-to-back Champions League wins. With a vulnerable PSV defence up next, Liverpool look well placed to claim another three points.

There is little surprise seeing Victor Osimhen (€7.7m) feature prominently. The Nigerian striker recently picked up an injury, but UCL Fantasy managers will benefit from having access to the Galatasaray line-up before the deadline. If Osimhen does not start, Mauro Icardi (€6.3m) is expected to lead the line in his place.

PSG also feature heavily, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m), Bradley Barcola (€7.5m), and Gonçalo Ramos (€7m) all emerging as strong attacking options. The European champions host Spurs, who enter the match off the back of a damaging 4–1 defeat to Arsenal, making PSG attackers an attractive proposition for Matchday 5.