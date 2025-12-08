Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 6 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists. By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

Whether you’re finalising your transfers or choosing a captain, these numbers provide a data-driven edge in making the best fantasy decisions.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players’ starts

Barcelona dominate the top six this week. Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Raphinha (€9.4m) both sit joint first on 80%. Robert Lewandowski (€9.3m) and Marcus Rashford (€7.5m) also make the list. Barcelona host a Frankfurt side that conceded six goals in their last league match, so their attackers look primed for big returns.

Serhou Guirassy (€8.2m) leads the graphic overall. Dortmund face a leaky Bodo/Glimt defence in Matchday 6, which gives their striker massive upside. He also comes into this fixture after scoring twice and winning Player of the Match in Matchday 5.

Juventus assets appear several times in the top 20. Jonathan David (€5.9m) and Lois Openda (€7.2m) both rank well, but rotation makes predicting the starter tough. The same applies to Kenan Yildiz (€6.7m), who scored in his most recent league match.

Harry Kane (€10.8m) forces his way into the top 10. After blanking in his previous two Champions League outings, the Bayern penalty taker will chase more goals when Sporting CP visit. He scored a hat-trick in his latest domestic match, so confidence won’t be an issue.

Several big names sit lower than usual. Real Madrid meet Manchester City this week, which explains the drop for Kylian Mbappé (€10.8m) and Erling Haaland (€10.7m).