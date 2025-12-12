After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Danny G, Merlins, Dan and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 20 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Josh Keeley (G) looks like one of the strongest goalkeeper picks this week. Luton’s home form has been excellent, and Port Vale remain one of the weakest attacking sides in the league, especially away from home. Because of this, three of our four experts selected him this week.

DEFENDERS

Christoph Klarer (D) offers great value in defence. Birmingham are one of the best home teams in the league, and Charlton arrive out of form, which boosts his clean-sheet chances. Klarer also plays in a well-structured back line, and his consistent defensive work means he excels in picking up additional points

Eoin Toal (D) stands out thanks to Bolton’s excellent defensive record. They have been one of the most reliable clean-sheet sides in the league and remain unbeaten at home. Toal adds steady defensive bonus on top of that, so he becomes a strong all-round pick in a fixture Bolton are expected to dominate.

MIDFIELDERS

Amario Cozier-Duberry (M) remains one of the top midfield assets. He is direct, creative, and dangerous in one-on-one situations, giving him multiple routes to points. Against a weaker defence, his pace and unpredictability make him a standout option again, especially with the added threat of goals, assists, and shots on target. It’s no surprise that all four experts prioritised him, so he also takes the captaincy armband.

Imran Louza (M) is a great pick for managers chasing steady returns. He normally dictates the tempo and handles set-pieces, giving him reliable involvement. Despite his recent missed penalty, he has the mentality to bounce back quickly, and the fixture gives him a strong chance to respond with points.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) carries significant goal threat this week. With eight goals in 15 matches, he remains one of the most dangerous midfielders in the division. A home fixture against an inconsistent Leyton Orient side increases his appeal, and his ability to score or create in any game makes him a high-upside pick.

FORWARD

Yousef Salech (F) arrives in excellent form, with four goals and one assist in his last six matches. He offers strong aerial presence and great penalty-box movement, making him ideal for exploiting weaker defences. A favourable home fixture gives him a great chance to add to his tally.

TEAM PICKS

Bolton look like one of the best teams to target this week. They are unbeaten at home, have produced multiple clean sheets recently, and face an Exeter side that struggle away. Their strong defensive structure and improving attacking output make Bolton assets extremely attractive. Three of our four panel members back them for Gameweek 20.

Cardiff also stand out thanks to their form and fixture. They have won their last four matches and now face Doncaster, a side who offer very little in attack. Cardiff’s defensive numbers remain strong, and they are also expected to score goals this week.