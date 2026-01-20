Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 7 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists. By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

Whether you’re finalising your transfers or choosing a captain, these numbers provide a data-driven edge in making the best fantasy decisions.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players’ starts, taken from BET365

SUMMARY

Topping the odds this week is Harry Kane (€10.8m). Bayern Munich welcome a vulnerable Union Saint-Gilloise defence on Matchday 7 after scoring a staggering 71 Bundesliga goals this season. Bavarian assets dominate the top five, with Michael Olise (€8.2m) and Luis Díaz (€7.5m) joining the in-form striker.

It comes as no surprise to also see Erling Haaland (€10.7m) and Kylian Mbappé (€10.9m) among the leading contenders. Manchester City travel to face Bodø/Glimt, while Real Madrid host Monaco. Both opponents have shown defensive weaknesses throughout the campaign, placing these elite attackers firmly in contention once again.

Just outside the top five sits Cole Palmer (€9.5m) on 75%. Chelsea host Pafos in what shapes up as a strong fixture for the Blues. If Palmer starts, he could easily feature among the returns. The Chelsea penalty taker continues to manage a thigh issue, so keeping a close eye on team news remains essential.

Several appealing options sit beyond the favourites. One of them is Ousmane Dembélé (€9.9m). The Paris Saint-Germain winger arrives in outstanding form after registering five goals and one assist across his previous five matches, making him a genuine differential worth consideration.

Club Brugge also provide viable attacking coverage. They travel to face Kairat, where both Carlos Forbs (€5.8m) and Hans Vanaken (€5.3m) stand out as strong candidates to deliver either a goal or an assist.