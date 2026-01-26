Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 8 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

Whether you’re finalising your transfers or choosing a captain, these numbers provide a data-driven edge in making the best Fantasy decisions.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players starting and are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

Arsenal attackers dominate the top 20 this week, and that comes as little surprise given their home fixture against bottom-placed Kairat. The Azerbaijani side have shipped 19 goals already this campaign, making them one of the standout teams to target.

At the top of the list sits Bukayo Saka (€9.5m), while Gabriel Jesus (€5.9m) ranks third and Viktor Gyökeres (€9.0m) features in sixth. Arsenal’s attacking depth shows again further down the table, with Leandro Trossard (€6.9m), Eberechi Eze (€7.5m), Noni Madueke (€6.6m) and Gabriel Martinelli (€7.8m) all offering strong upside for the same fixture. Given that this match is a dead rubber, it’s worth checking the teamsheets before committing – there’s a very good chance that regulars like Saka are benched.

Not far behind Saka is Erling Haaland (€10.7m), who carries an 82% chance of producing an attacking return. Manchester City need a positive result to secure a top-eight place, although their talisman has failed find the net from open play across his last eight outings. A home clash with Galatasaray still gives him the platform to respond, and he will be relatively fresh following substitute duty at the weekend.

Barcelona assets also feature heavily near the top. Both Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Raphinha (€9.3m) sit on 80% odds. The Catalans also require a win to lock in a top-eight spot, and they face a Copenhagen defence that have struggled throughout the campaign.

Liverpool also benefit from a favourable fixture at Anfield. A meeting with Qarabag puts their attackers firmly in focus, with Mohamed Salah (€10.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (€8.0m) both featuring prominently. The Reds will be keen to respond after a 3-2 league defeat in the Premier League, and victory here would confirm a top-eight finish. Ekitike, like Haaland above, had a relative breather in Gameweek 24.