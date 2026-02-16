Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 9 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

Whether you’re finalising your transfers or choosing a captain, these numbers provide a data-driven edge in making the best Fantasy decisions.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players starting and are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

PSG dominate the projections this week, taking three of the top four spots. The reigning European champions travel to Monaco, and while it’s an away trip, the matchup still looks favourable. Monaco finished eighth in Ligue 1 and shipped close to two goals per game during the League Phase, so it’s no surprise to see PSG’s attackers leading the way.

Ousmane Dembélé (€9.8m) headlines that group, even if there are minor fitness concerns hovering in the background. Alongside him are Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m) and Bradley Barcola (€7.5m), with Désiré Doué (€7.9m) not far behind. It’s a cluster of attacking talent that’s hard to ignore.

Second overall sits Kylian Mbappé (€11m). Real Madrid will be eager to respond after their recent defeat to Benfica in Matchday 8, and when they need a big performance, they usually turn to Mbappé. 13 goals and three Player of the Match awards already underline just how good he’s been in this campaign. Backing that form to continue feels perfectly reasonable.

Rounding out the top five is Inter’s talisman Lautaro Martínez (€9.5m). There are whispers of rotation around the Argentine and a few other key names, so there’s an element of risk attached. If he starts, though, the upside is obvious.

Atlético Madrid also feature strongly inside the top 10. They face a Club Brugge side that conceded over two goals per game in the League Phase, which brings Julián Álvarez (€9.1m) and Alexander Sørloth (€7.3m) firmly into the conversation. If Atlético click, both could be heavily involved.