UCL Fantasy: Matchday 10 best fixtures

Matchday 10 sees the play-off second legs play out, and that always changes the dynamic.

Some sides will push, others will protect a lead, and that makes picking the right teams even more important in UCL Fantasy.

Here, we take a look at the standout fixtures and the clubs that look worth investing in for the round ahead.

WHO HAS THE BEST FIXTURES?

Newcastle’s patchy form didn’t show up at all on Matchday 9. The Magpies blew Qarabag away with a 6-1 win and backed it up with a huge 5.69 xG, so it wasn’t a fluke. They created chance after chance and were ruthless in front of goal. Now they head into the second leg at St James’ Park with an even stronger hand, and it’s hard not to see more opportunities for Fantasy returns against the Azerbaijani side.

PSG had to weather an early storm against Monaco, conceding twice inside the opening 18 minutes, but they responded well with three goals of their own to take control of the tie. Back at home for the second leg, Luis Enrique’s side will be keen to avoid another slow start. If they settle quicker this time, there’s every chance we see a more controlled and convincing performance from the French champions.

Real Madrid also come into Matchday 10 in a strong position. After that 4-2 defeat in Matchday 8, they showed their response by winning at the same ground on Matchday 9. Now they return to the Bernabéu, which remains one of the toughest places to visit in Europe. Benfica have a mountain to climb, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Madrid took firm control of the tie on home soil.

WHO ELSE COULD WE CONSIDER?

Club Brugge were conceding more than two goals per game during the League Phase, and that’s not a record you want heading into a second leg away from home. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have been strong on their own patch and tend to raise their level in these situations. With the Spanish side hosting this week, the fixture sets up nicely for them and their key assets look firmly in play.

Inter also feel well placed to respond. The 3-1 defeat last time out raised a few eyebrows, and rotation may well have played its part. Back at home against Bodo/Glimt, who have already earned the ‘giant killer’ tag, you’d still expect a reaction if Christian Chivu fields a stronger side. If Inter go close to full strength, the potential for a big win is there, which naturally puts their players back on the radar.

Leverkusen handled a tricky first leg in Greece better than many expected. A trip to Olympiakos is never straightforward, yet they came away with both a goal and a clean sheet. Now returning home, the tie looks far more comfortable on paper. That shift in setting makes them one of the more appealing teams to back heading into Matchday 10.