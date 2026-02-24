Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 10 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players starting and are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

Newcastle players dominate the top five this week. Leading the way is striker-cum-midfielder Nick Woltemade (€7.0m), despite producing just two returns so far this campaign. He joins Harvey Barnes (€6.9m) and Yoane Wissa (€7.4m) in the upper ranks. Wissa still battles fitness issues and may not start, but Barnes has already scored five Champions League goals this season. He doesn’t need many chances to make an impact.

Just outside the top five, Anthony Gordon (€7.1m) still ranks strongly on the graphic. A start is doubtful, but after delivering a record-breaking 27-point haul last time out, he demands attention even if he comes off the bench. When Gordon finds rhythm, he punishes managers who overlook him.

For PSG, Ousmane Dembele (€9.8m) sits joint-top at 77%. He only played 27 minutes against Monaco in Matchday 9, so questions remain around his readiness for this round. The upside looks huge, but the risk sits right there with it.

Even with early setbacks last time out, PSG still scored three goals. That attacking depth shows. Two more names land inside the top 10: Bradley Barcola (€7.5m) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.1m). Both offer pace, directness, and multiple routes to points.

And then there’s Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m), who completes the top three overall. He blanked in the previous match, but he missed three big chances. That tells you everything. The volume remains. If Real Madrid hit the scoresheet, Mbappe will likely stand at the centre of it.