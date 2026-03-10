Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 11 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players starting and are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

Harry Kane (€10.8m) leads the way this week on 65%. Kane is one of the few players in Europe to produce 40+ goal contributions this season. Matchday 11 sees Bayern face an inconsistent Atalanta backline, which should give the Englishman the platform to continue his fine form.

Not far behind Kane is Erling Haaland (€10.8m). The Norwegian has had another strong Champions League campaign, racking up seven goals and one Player of the Match award in just eight matches. He faces an injury-plagued Real Madrid side next, so he could well add to that tally.

Liverpool assets make up the remainder of the top four. Arne Slot’s side have been hit and miss domestically this season but excellent in the Champions League. They now face Galatasaray, who conceded three goals to Juventus last time out. Taking that into account, both Mohamed Salah (€10.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (€8.0m) could bring in points.

Only two other players hit 60% heading into the new round. Raphinha (€9.3m) has a good opportunity against a Newcastle side who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 10 outings. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembélé (€9.7m) will be hoping to make an impact for the first time since Matchday 7 against Chelsea.

Lots of other popular assets also have a decent chance of returning this week, including Bayern duo Michael Olise (€8.2m) and Luis Díaz (€7.5m), Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (€9.9m).