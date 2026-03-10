UCL Fantasy: Matchday 11 best differentials

The UEFA Champions League returns with the round of 16, and Matchday 11 provides another opportunity for UCL Fantasy managers to gain rank.

In this article, @Big4FPL picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 11. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the knockout stage.

We now move deeper into the knockout phase, which means fewer opportunities to differentiate our teams. That said, we still have a squad of 15 players to work with, so I’ve outlined some of my favourite differentials for the current round.

DEFENDERS

GENY CATAMO (€5.4m) – 0% SELECTED

Although Bodo/Glimt seem like the favourites after their strong showing against Inter, I think Sporting will put up a strong fight. Geny Catamo (€5.4m) could offer an out-of-position differential capable of delivering returns at both ends of the pitch.

Many managers will likely stack their teams with Arsenal defenders, but I like Catamo as a way to go different.

PIERO HINCAPIE (€4.9m) – 1% SELECTED

Up against his former club, Piero Hincapié (€4.9m) has performed well at left-back in recent weeks for Arsenal and I expect him to start again here.

Leverkusen’s right-hand side looks weaker than their left, so this could be a favourable match-up for the Ecuadorian, especially given his threat from set pieces.

MIDFIELDERS

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (€7.0m) – 7% SELECTED

It’s difficult to know which Atletico attacker will deliver. Will it be Julián Alvarez, Alexander Sørloth, Antoine Griezmann or Giuliano Simeone?

Regardless of the individual, Atletico should have enough to overcome a struggling Spurs side. I’m backing Ademola Lookman (€7.0m) to get on the scoresheet while occupying a valuable midfield slot instead of a forward position.

SERGE GNABRY (€6.4m) – 1% OWNERSHIP

There are far safer Bayern options, but Serge Gnabry (€6.4m) received a full rest at the weekend and could start in the number 10 role against Atalanta. With Bayern capable of scoring freely, he could become the ultimate differential if the Bavarians put four or five past the Italians.

Be warned: Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl or Nicolas Jackson could easily replace him around the 60-minute mark. Still, if you want a high-risk differential, Gnabry could be the one.

FORWARDS

HUGO EKITIKE (€8.0m) – 5% SELECTED

In many ways, the Liverpool match-up could be the most unpredictable tie of the round. Liverpool lost 1-0 to the same opposition in the league phase, although that came during one of their weaker periods of the season.

Hugo Ekitiké (€8.0m) could provide a nice differential option for managers looking to move away from the more popular forwards at this stage of the competition.

LUIS SUAREZ (€5.0m) – 3% SELECTED

Sharing the name of a legendary forward, Luis Suárez (€5.0m) could still offer value as a differential despite the difficult match-up with Bodo.

There are probably five or more strikers ahead of him in the natural pecking order for our three forward spots. But if you want to take a different route, Suárez could be your man.