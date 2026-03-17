Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 12 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players starting and are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

Erling Haaland (€10.7m) tops the odds this week with 77%. The Manchester City striker failed to make much of an impact last time out against Real Madrid, but Pep Guardiola will need his main man to deliver if his side are to have any hope of overturning the three-goal deficit.

Bayern Munich attackers also rank highly this week. A home clash with Atalanta should present a strong opportunity for their forwards, even if we see some rotation from both sides. Both in-game forwards Harry Kane (€10.8m) and Luis Diaz (€7.5m) make the top three. Further down the list, Nicolas Jackson (€7.1m) and Serge Gnabry (€6.4m) also feature among the leading options.

Sporting CP are another side looking to overturn a three-goal deficit. Bodo/Glimt were excellent in the previous round, but that clean sheet was actually their first of the campaign. That could give forward and penalty taker Luis Suarez (€5.0m) the platform to return this week. Midfield duo Pedro Goncalves (€6.0m) and Francisco Trincao (€6.5m) could also get among the returns for Sporting.

Liverpool will hope home advantage can help them edge past Galatasaray after losing 1–0 in the first leg. Arne Slot and his side are typically much stronger at Anfield, so don’t be surprised if both Mohamed Salah (€10.4m) and Hugo Ekitike (€8.0m) find themselves among the goals.

Another team that should benefit from playing on home soil is Barcelona. The Catalans head into the second leg level with Newcastle, and their opponents have kept just one clean sheet in their previous 10 outings. Two players who could benefit in Matchday 12 are midfielders Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Raphinha (€9.3m).