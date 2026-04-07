Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 13 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players starting and are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

No player has a higher chance of returning a goal or assist this week than Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) – according to the bookies, anyway. Barcelona host fellow La Liga side Atlético, and Yamal comes into the game in top form, already racking up 10 goal contributions in the Champions League this season.

There’s also plenty of Barcelona representation in the top 10. While Yamal leads the way, teammates Ferran Torres (€6.8m), Robert Lewandowski (€9.3m) and Marcus Rashford (€7.4m) all rank highly. Fermín López (€6.7m) also appears further down the list and could be a popular pick this week.

Looking back to the very top, Ousmane Dembélé (€9.6m) sits just behind Yamal. PSG head into this one full of confidence after scoring eight goals across their last two matches against Chelsea, so the current European champions look in excellent attacking shape.

In fact, four PSG attackers feature in the top 10. One of the standout options is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.2m), who comes into the round off the back of a brace for his country, as well as back-to-back double-digit hauls in the previous two matches.

While Barcelona and PSG dominate the top 10, there’s still room for elite options from elsewhere. Harry Kane (€10.8m) and Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) both rank highly, although there are slight concerns around each. Kane is dealing with an injury, so team news will be key, while Mbappé hasn’t quite hit top form recently. Interestingly, the two go head-to-head this week.