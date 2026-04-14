Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 14 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are based on players starting and are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

No player carries a higher chance of returning this week than Harry Kane (€10.8m). The Bayern forward has already racked up 11 goals and four Player of the Match awards in the Champions League, and he now gets another strong opportunity to add to that tally at home against Real Madrid.

Bayern assets dominate the top end this week – and it’s no surprise. The Bavarians impressed in their 2-1 win away to Los Blancos, and that momentum puts Michael Olise (€8.3m), Luis Diaz (€7.6m), and Jamal Musiala (€9.0m) firmly among the standout picks heading into this round.

The only player breaking Bayern’s grip on the top five is Lamine Yamal (€9.9m). Barcelona need something special as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid, and the youngster could be central to that. With five goals and four assists already in this campaign, he continues to offer both creativity and a real goal threat.

In fact, Bayern and Barcelona players make up the entire top seven. Alongside Yamal, Ferran Torres (€6.7m) and Robert Lewandowski (€9.3m) also feature – although it’s worth noting that only one of the pair is likely to start.

Arsenal assets also demand attention. The Gunners take a 1-0 lead into their home clash with Sporting CP, and that strong position boosts the percentages of Bukayo Saka (€9.5m), Gabriel Jesus (€5.7m), and Viktor Gyokeres (€9.0m) – all sitting around the 60% mark for returns this week. Again, realistically, maybe only one of those (Gyokeres) will start.