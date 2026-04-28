Our UCL Fantasy Matchday 15 best attacking return player percentages are here to help managers spot the most reliable options for goals and assists.

By converting bookmaker odds into clear percentages, we can highlight which players are most likely to deliver attacking returns this week.

THE TOP 20

Note: Odds are taken from BET365

SUMMARY

Right at the top of the odds for Matchday 15 is Ousmane Dembélé (€9.6m). Injuries disrupted much of his League Phase campaign, but four recent starts suggest he’s fully fit again. He also heads into the Bayern clash after scoring a brace in Matchday 14.

It may surprise some that Harry Kane (€10.9m) sits well behind Dembélé. The Bayern penalty taker has been relentless, with 19 UCL Fantasy returns and over 60 goal contributions this season. Kane has been one of the most consistent strikers in Europe for some years now.

Completing the top three is Michael Olise (€8.3m). He’s produced seven returns in recent Champions League matches, including three goals, two assists and two Player of the Match awards. He also has over 40 goal contributions across all competitions.

Bayern and PSG attackers dominate the top of the odds, filling positions one to eight. That points strongly towards a high-scoring game. Désiré Doué (€8.1m), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.4m) and Luis Díaz (€7.8m) all feature among the leading names.

In contrast, Atlético vs Arsenal has all the hallmarks of being a low-scoring affair. That may be the case but there are still key attacking options who could do well. Julián Álvarez (€9.4m), Viktor Gyökeres (€9.0m) and the fit-again Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) all have a 44% chance of a goal or assist, according to the bookies.