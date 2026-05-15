Chelsea v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 20:15 BST on Tuesday 19 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after some pre-match press conferences.
CHELSEA
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Chelsea
|36
|49
|+6
|LLLLD
|17th
|Tottenham
|36
|38
|-9
|LDWWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):