Konsa, Mosquera, Timber: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 3

William Saliba (back) remains out, but another long-term Arsenal injury absentee, Jurrien Timber (groin), is training. A decision will be made over whether he features against Chelsea.

“He is in really good condition at the moment. He’s been a few weeks on the pitch and he’s been training with us now. So, he’s in a good place. “We will decide tomorrow after training [regarding his Gameweek 2 involvement].” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 3

Saliba, interestingly, has just been named in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League squad, so he might not be out for as long as we thought.

“We don’t really know the amount of weeks that he is going to be out because it’s about a healing process and every human being is a bit different. We know that we have to respect certain timelines. The progression has been really positive in the last few weeks but we need to wait and see how the bone reacts when we start to put some load onto it. “Yeah, it was [an easy decision to include him in the squad] and we have the space to do it, as well.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

Bruno Guimaraes, absent from midweek training, has a “knock” but is expected to train tomorrow.

“He had a knock against Villa in the previous game and he is being assessed but probably tomorrow he will be okay for training.” – Mikel Arteta on Bruno Guimaraes

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta insisted that Cristhian Mosquera, another player that Sky cameras didn’t capture on Thursday, was only taken off as a precaution in Gameweek 2. He’ll be assessed ahead of the Chelsea game.

“[Going off against Villa] was more precaution than anything else, so we will have to see tomorrow in the session how he feels.” – Mikel Arteta on Cristhian Mosquera

That means Ezri Konsa will be on standby to deputise.