Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 4: Expert team reveals

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Gameweek 4 of Tattico Fantasy Serie A is here, with managers facing another round of decisions ahead of the deadline.

Our expert managers reveal their latest teams and talk through their plans, including transfers, chip decisions and captaincy.

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Once again, I feel pretty comfortable with the fixtures my starting XI face. This feels like a good opportunity to build up some free transfers ahead of the international break.

I’m interested in players such as Davide Frattesi and a Napoli defender, but I think I’ll wait one more week. That should give me more information before deciding where to prioritise my transfers.

and a Napoli defender, but I think I’ll wait one more week. That should give me more information before deciding where to prioritise my transfers. Nico Paz keeps the captaincy for now, although I could switch the armband to Moise Kean if Douvikas starts in Thursday’s Champions League match.

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I’m currently sitting 172nd overall and have two free transfers for Gameweek 4. A few players in my team are doubts to start this week, with Federico Dimarco , Hakan Calhanoglu , Arthur Atta and Moise Kean all carrying some risk. I’ll keep a close eye on the latest news to see whether I need to make any moves or rely on my bench.

, , and all carrying some risk. I’ll keep a close eye on the latest news to see whether I need to make any moves or rely on my bench. If Dimarco is out, I may move to Manual Akanji, Leo Ostigard or Jacobo Ramon . Akanji was rested in midweek against Real Madrid, which could make him an appealing option. My preferred midfield transfer is Davide Frattesi .

or . Akanji was rested in midweek against Real Madrid, which could make him an appealing option. My preferred midfield transfer is . The fixtures aren’t ideal for my goalkeepers, but Christos Mandas starts ahead of Edoardo Corvi. Mandas plays at home and Lazio have looked relat

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I sold Lautaro Martinez before Gameweek 3 and, in typical fashion, he punished me for it. I also left an Artem Dovbyk goal and a Radu Drăgușin assist on the bench. All of that resulted in a red arrow, but we move on to Gameweek 4.

before Gameweek 3 and, in typical fashion, he punished me for it. I also left an goal and a assist on the bench. All of that resulted in a red arrow, but we move on to Gameweek 4. Jean Butez of Como will be my number one goalkeeper. At the time of writing, Como hadn’t played their Champions League match, so I don’t know whether Sanchez will feature in Europe. It’s a situation I’ll be monitoring closely. Filip Stankovic of Lecce remains my back-up.

of Como will be my number one goalkeeper. At the time of writing, Como hadn’t played their Champions League match, so I don’t know whether Sanchez will feature in Europe. It’s a situation I’ll be monitoring closely. of Lecce remains my back-up. My defence remains unchanged. I’m starting Federico Dimarco of Inter, Bremer of Juventus, Gianluca Mancini of Roma and Amir Rrahmani of Napoli. Drăgușin stays on the bench despite registering an assist in another Fiorentina defeat.

of Inter, of Juventus, of Roma and of Napoli. Drăgușin stays on the bench despite registering an assist in another Fiorentina defeat. Nico Paz of Como keeps his place in midfield. Andy Diouf played against Real Madrid in midweek and performed well, so I’m hopeful he’ll keep his place for Inter. Alphadjo Cissè was on my bench for his assist last week, so he returns to the starting XI.

of Como keeps his place in midfield. played against Real Madrid in midweek and performed well, so I’m hopeful he’ll keep his place for Inter. was on my bench for his assist last week, so he returns to the starting XI. My transfer this week is Davide Frattesi of Lazio, who has been in great form and scored in every match so far. He comes in for Samuel Chukwueze of Milan. I already have Cissè for Milan coverage in midfield, while Franco Mastantuono of Fiorentina stays on the bench.

of Lazio, who has been in great form and scored in every match so far. He comes in for of Milan. I already have Cissè for Milan coverage in midfield, while of Fiorentina stays on the bench. In attack, Gonçalo Ramos of Milan starts alongside new signing Donyell Malen . Dovbyk will be on the bench again.

of Milan starts alongside new signing . Dovbyk will be on the bench again. Malen will most likely take the captaincy for Gameweek 4, with Paz as vice-captain.

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