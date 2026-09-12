Chelsea v Hull predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Chelsea and Hull City.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 12 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
HULL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Hull
|3
|7
|+3
|WWD
|4th
|Chelsea
|3
|6
|+1
|WWL
Over their first three Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):