Brighton v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRIGHTON
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|4
|12
|+7
|WWWW
|5th
|Brighton
|4
|7
|+8
|WLDW
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):