Brighton v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 19 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 4 12 +7 WWWW 5th Brighton 4 7 +8 WLDW

Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):