Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 4 team reveals

The 2026/27 Fantasy Bundesliga season continues with Matchday 4.
Ahead of the deadline, our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams and talk through their transfers, star-player selections and plans for the upcoming round.
- READ MORE: Eliteserien Fantasy Gameweek 22: Team reveals
- READ MORE: Tattico Fantasy Serie A Gameweek 4: Expert team reveals
@Big4FPL
NOTES
- Another green arrow has gradually moved me up the rankings. However, I’m still around 500 points off the early pace. Injuries largely dictate my transfers this week.
- Llubicic, Robin Zentner and Hugo Bolin will make way, with Ellyes Skhiri and Lukas Petkov among the players coming in.
- Bayern play on Friday night, so the early team news could trigger some late changes. I could move to a Bayern triple-up, for example, if Alphonso Davies starts. In that scenario, I’d also give Davies a star. Otherwise, Jordy Makengo, Michael Olise and Harry Kane will take my three stars.
@MeijersDavid
NOTES
- Goalkeepers: Alexander Schwolow and Fabian Bredlow. Despite overcoming his previous injury last week, Robin Zentner has picked up another problem. Unfortunately, I brought him in before his latest setback, which leaves me with only one available goalkeeper. I’ll replace Zentner with Schwolow, who should deputise for him at Mainz. He also offers excellent value as one of the cheapest playing goalkeepers in the game.
- Defenders: Maximilian Mittelstädt*, Nikola Katić, Jordy Makengo and Keita Kosugi. I don’t plan to make any changes at the back. My defenders performed well last time out, particularly Mittelstädt and Makengo. Without other issues to address, I would have considered selling Mittelstädt for a premium Bayern defender. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan Tah both appeal.
- Midfielders: Michael Olise*, Aleksandar Pavlović, Saïd El Mala, Grischa Prömel, Adil Aouchiche and Bambasé Conté. I plan to make several changes here, although Olise remains one of the constants. If my budget allows, I’ll bring in Pavlović. He has regularly produced 200+ points under the new scoring system. El Mala is another target, as he can exploit HSV’s defensive weaknesses down their right. Those moves require plenty of budget, so Aouchiche and Conté provide cheaper options against promoted sides Elversberg and Paderborn, respectively. If I have concerns about Conté starting, I could instead bring in Adam Daghim and Brajan Gruda.
- Forwards: Phillip Tietz*, Afonso Moreira and Marco Grüll. My current transfer plan doesn’t involve adding a new forward. Instead, I’ll sell Younes Ebnoutalib. That’s frustrating because he offered excellent value, but he no longer looks like a regular starter. I’ll therefore switch back to a 3-5-2. If I choose the Daghim and Gruda route, I could instead line up in a 3-4-3.*
@EnesGnerDoan23
NOTES
- Another strong start has taken me up to 414th overall after consecutive 2,000+ point Matchdays. There’s plenty to think about this week, though.
- I want to bring in either Joshua Kimmich or Harry Kane. I also need to move on Elias Baum, Julian Ryerson and Ridle Baku.
- Schalke’s defence interests me, while I’m also considering an Elversberg midfielder. I definitely want to add some Hoffenheim coverage too. The fixtures make this a difficult week.
- Frankfurt face Freiburg, Leverkusen take on Leipzig and Stuttgart meet Dortmund. All three matches look difficult to call.
- A Bayern defender could also come into my plans. I’ll try to use all of my free transfers, but I haven’t settled on the final moves yet. I’ll make those decisions later today.