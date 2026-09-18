Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 4 team reveals

The 2026/27 Fantasy Bundesliga season continues with Matchday 4.

Ahead of the deadline, our Fantasy experts reveal their latest teams and talk through their transfers, star-player selections and plans for the upcoming round.

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Another green arrow has gradually moved me up the rankings. However, I’m still around 500 points off the early pace. Injuries largely dictate my transfers this week.

Llubicic , Robin Zentner and Hugo Bolin will make way, with Ellyes Skhiri and Lukas Petkov among the players coming in.

, and will make way, with and among the players coming in. Bayern play on Friday night, so the early team news could trigger some late changes. I could move to a Bayern triple-up, for example, if Alphonso Davies starts. In that scenario, I’d also give Davies a star. Otherwise, Jordy Makengo, Michael Olise and Harry Kane will take my three stars.

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Goalkeepers: Alexander Schwolow and Fabian Bredlow . Despite overcoming his previous injury last week, Robin Zentner has picked up another problem. Unfortunately, I brought him in before his latest setback, which leaves me with only one available goalkeeper. I’ll replace Zentner with Schwolow, who should deputise for him at Mainz. He also offers excellent value as one of the cheapest playing goalkeepers in the game.

and . Despite overcoming his previous injury last week, has picked up another problem. Unfortunately, I brought him in before his latest setback, which leaves me with only one available goalkeeper. I’ll replace Zentner with Schwolow, who should deputise for him at Mainz. He also offers excellent value as one of the cheapest playing goalkeepers in the game. Defenders: Maximilian Mittelstädt *, Nikola Katić , Jordy Makengo and Keita Kosugi . I don’t plan to make any changes at the back. My defenders performed well last time out, particularly Mittelstädt and Makengo. Without other issues to address, I would have considered selling Mittelstädt for a premium Bayern defender. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan Tah both appeal.

*, , and . I don’t plan to make any changes at the back. My defenders performed well last time out, particularly Mittelstädt and Makengo. Without other issues to address, I would have considered selling Mittelstädt for a premium Bayern defender. and both appeal. Midfielders: Michael Olise *, Aleksandar Pavlović , Saïd El Mala , Grischa Prömel , Adil Aouchiche and Bambasé Conté . I plan to make several changes here, although Olise remains one of the constants. If my budget allows, I’ll bring in Pavlović. He has regularly produced 200+ points under the new scoring system. El Mala is another target, as he can exploit HSV’s defensive weaknesses down their right. Those moves require plenty of budget, so Aouchiche and Conté provide cheaper options against promoted sides Elversberg and Paderborn, respectively. If I have concerns about Conté starting, I could instead bring in Adam Daghim and Brajan Gruda .

*, , , , and . I plan to make several changes here, although Olise remains one of the constants. If my budget allows, I’ll bring in Pavlović. He has regularly produced 200+ points under the new scoring system. El Mala is another target, as he can exploit HSV’s defensive weaknesses down their right. Those moves require plenty of budget, so Aouchiche and Conté provide cheaper options against promoted sides Elversberg and Paderborn, respectively. If I have concerns about Conté starting, I could instead bring in and . Forwards: Phillip Tietz*, Afonso Moreira and Marco Grüll. My current transfer plan doesn’t involve adding a new forward. Instead, I’ll sell Younes Ebnoutalib. That’s frustrating because he offered excellent value, but he no longer looks like a regular starter. I’ll therefore switch back to a 3-5-2. If I choose the Daghim and Gruda route, I could instead line up in a 3-4-3.*

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