Tottenham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 19 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|-5
|LLDD
|19th
|Aston Villa
|4
|1
|-6
|LLDL
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):