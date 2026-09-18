Tottenham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 19 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th Tottenham 4 2 -5 LLDD 19th Aston Villa 4 1 -6 LLDL

Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):