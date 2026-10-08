Tzolis, Konsa, Havertz: Arsenal Gameweek 6 early injury news

The Gunners have mixed injury news as the international break draws to a close and Gameweek 6 approaches.

Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) and Ben White (groin) both trained over the break, as did Piero Hincapie. The Ecuadorian defender was actually in the Arsenal squad in Gameweek 5, as an unused substitute, but had been dealing with niggles before that, and didn’t join up with his national team.

William Saliba (back) has also been on the grass, with L’Equipe suggesting he is targeting an early-November playing return.

On the other end of the spectrum, Christos Tzolis and Kai Havertz are the main concerns from the internationals. Both suffered hamstring injuries over the break, with a three-week absence estimated for the Greek winger. That would put him out until around Gameweek 8. Havertz’s issue is also thought to rule him out for “weeks”.

Meanwhile, Ezri Konsa suffered what is being reported as a “dead leg” while playing for England on Saturday. He exited the England camp on Monday. While an impact injury is not too serious, it’s still not clear whether he’ll be fit for Gameweek 6.

A knock is also what Max Dowman picked up for England under-19s, while Declan Rice pulled out of duty with the senior team early in the break. Load management was widely cited as the reason.

Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference on Friday could offer more insight into all of the above – or not, depending on the Spaniard’s forthcomingness.