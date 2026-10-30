Joao Pedro, Lacroix, Martinez: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Speaking on Friday, Xabi Alonso confirmed that Maxence Lacroix is out of Gameweek 9 because of the hamstring issue he picked up in midweek. The centre-back will not return before the international break.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“Max picked up an injury and we expect that he is not going to be ready before the international break. So, he will be a few weeks out.” – Xabi Alonso on Maxence Lacroix

Jorrel Hato is also now on the sidelines, along with Reece James (knee), Aaron Anselmino (unknown), Jamie Gittens (ankle) and, of course, Joao Pedro (quad).

Moises Caicedo is fine after coming off against Liverpool on Wednesday, while Pep Chavarria (muscle) is back in the squad.

“No, no issue. He’s okay for tomorrow.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo

“Jorrel, no, but Pep Chavarria is back in the squad, yes.” – Xabi Alonso on his left-back options for Gameweek 9

There’s also “a chance” Emiliano Martinez (jaw) could return before the international break.

“Yes, there is a chance [Martinez could return before the break]. We need to still wait for next week, let’s see how things go, but there’s a chance. “In case he’s ready to play, he will probably need a face mask.” – Xabi Alonso on Emi Martinez

Cole Palmer is, of course, available after serving a one-match ban in midweek.