Sponsored by Sofascore

Here are our Scout Picks for Round 5 of Sofascore’s Nations League Fantasy game.

As with all Scout Picks articles, this selection is strictly tailored to the upcoming round in isolation – so no longer-term planning here.

And a reminder: like World Cup Fantasy or UCL Fantasy, Nations League Fantasy is a 15-man squad game rather than just a starting XI and non-playing bench fodder. Manual substitutions allow managers to sub out underperforming players and replace them with individuals yet to play.

SQUAD RULES & RESTRICTIONS SUMMARY

Constraint Requirement / Allocation Total Budget £100.0m for the full 15-man squad Team Limit Maximum 3 players per nation Starting Formation 1 GK | Minimum 3 DEF | Minimum 3 MID | Minimum 1 FWD

SOFASCORE NATIONS LEAGUE FANTASY: ROUND 5 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Scotland rank among the top sides for clean-sheet odds this week, whilst Northern Ireland have kept four consecutive shutouts.

For that reason, Angus Gunn (£4.7m) and Pierce Charles (£5.1m) both make the cut between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

Northern Ireland’s immense defensive form means we could double up against Ukraine with Ciaron Brown (£4.9m). Hungary face a Georgia side who are yet to score a single goal, so Márk Csinger (£4.7m) joins our backline, alongside Slovakia’s Dávid Hancko (£5.8m), who has scored twice in four Nations League matches.

With limited convincing Belarusian attacking options for their match against a very poor San Marino side, it could be worth backing a defensive double-up instead. Kirill Pechenin (£4.9m) and Zakhar Volkov (£5.1m) complete our defence.

MIDFIELDERS

A home match against Denmark, with set pieces at his disposal, makes Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) a shoo-in. He joins Michael Olise (£10.3m), who has produced back-to-back double-digit hauls.

Mid-priced options Florian Wirtz (£8.0m) and Martin Ødegaard (£8.3m) also have fantastic fixtures this week. We need some sort of Belarusian attacking coverage too, so Max Ebong (£5.5m), who scored against San Marino last time out, makes the squad.

FORWARDS

Up front, it’s difficult to look past Erling Haaland (£11.6m) against a Wales side who have lost three of their four Nations League matches. Latvia have been in similarly poor form, so we’re also backing Montenegro’s Nikola Krstović (£6.7m), who heads into the game off the back of goals in consecutive club matches.

Iceland’s Orri Steinn Óskarsson (£7.2m) has also scored in back-to-back club games recently. He’s already produced three goals and two assists in the Nations League and faces Bulgaria next.