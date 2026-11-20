Sunderland duo Granit Xhaka (calf) and Brian Brobbey (thigh) look set to miss out on Gameweek 11.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

Both withdrew from international duty after suffering injuries in the win over Chelsea, with Xhaka’s issue deemed more serious.

“It’s not a big injury for Brian but we’ll have to assess weekly for the timeline. It’s a new injury, so it’s not a re-injury, which is often more dangerous, but it’s a bit early to find exactly the timeline. “For Granit, it’s going to be a little bit longer. It’s a calf injury, so we’ll see. We don’t have exactly the date but we’ll have to wait a little bit.” – Regis Le Bris

Dan Ballard (hamstring), Habib Diarra (muscle) and Romaine Mundle (knee) are medium-term absentees.

“Ballard and Romaine, they will be back to train around mid-December. It’s a long, long injury. So, probably available at the end of December, beginning of January. “Habib is going well. So, he’s probably in the middle of his rehab. We’ll see in the next 15 days.” – Regis Le Bris

Omar Alderete is back from a one-match ban this weekend.