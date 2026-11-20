Manchester City duo Marc Guehi (hip) and Abdudokir Khusanov (unknown) both withdrew from their respective countries’ squads over the break without kicking a ball.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

Khusanov remains a doubt, along with Matheus Nunes (unknown), but Guehi was involved in training on Thursday.

“Still from the Forest game, we have Matheus and Khusa who are still a doubt for tomorrow. They still have some problems. We will see in the next hours. “[Guéhi] didn’t join the international team because he had small issue against Forest. It’s not because he needed some break.” – Enzo Maresca

Josko Gvardiol, who like Guehi came off at half-time in Gameweek 10, recovered to play for Croatia.

Antoine Semenyo (knee) remains unavailable.