Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Xabi Alonso confirmed that Joao Pedro (quad) remains out, along with Jorrel Hato (back), Maxence Lacroix (hamstring), Reece James (knee) and Jamie Gittens (ankle).

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

The Brazilian is yet to even train with his teammates.

“Not yet [in training], he’s not fit yet to train with the team, so we need to wait a bit longer. “He’s not going to be available for Leeds and we need to see game by game how he’s feeling.” – Xabi Alonso on Joao Pedro

“[Lacroix] is not fit yet to play for tomorrow and it’s a similar situation with Joao. “Jorrel has a back problem and we need to be patient because it’s going to take a while. “Jamie Gittens, he’s better. He’s already training with the team but we want to give him more time to come back in the squad. “Reece, he’s getting there. He’s taken the steps forward but he still needs some weeks.” – Xabi Alonso

At last he can say that Josh Acheampong (minor issue) is fit to face Leeds United.

So too is Moises Caicedo, who said he “didn’t feel very well” during Ecuador’s clash with Bolivia on Wednesday.

“Yes [he’s ready]. It was discussed and he was sensitive after playing the first whole game that he could save some minutes. That was good for him and he’s fine for tomorrow.” – Xabi Alonso on Moises Caicedo’s early withdrawal in midweek

Emiliano Martinez (jaw) also returned to action for Argentina this week and will be in the squad.