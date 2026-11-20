Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta revealed that Bukayo Saka (quad) is only halfway through his rehab period and faces another four weeks on the sidelines.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11
“We had another test. He’s evolving really well but it looks like it’s going to be an eight-week injury, more or less. I think it’s four at the moment, so still a while for him to be back with the team.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka
Meanwhile, Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) has joined the injury list.
“He’s out, unfortunately. He has a slight problem in his hamstring.
“The MRI scan shows that there is an injury there and he is going to be out for a few weeks, I think.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Zubimendi
All the other internationals have returned unscathed, at least.
On the suspension front, Max Dowman serves the final game of a three-match ban.
William Saliba had another two run-outs over the international break, getting 45 minutes with the under-21s and then featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Arteta says he’s “ready”.
“He’s ready. He’s in good condition. We want to ramp up his minutes. He played actually two games, one behind closed doors and the other one, more official. He did really well and he feels in good condition.
“Yeah [he’s available].” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba
Away from injuries, a little old game called Fantasy Premier League got a mention in Arteta’s presser…
“With Christos, with the squad and with my kids as well – they’re constantly asking me about the line-ups because they want to know! This is, again, the kind of thing that happens in our society right now, and it’s something new, we haven’t dealt with it [before]. We need to put new things in place.
“Confidentiality is something critical because it’s about trust and about what you’re trying to do. It should be kept as a huge secret. We’ll take measures to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” – Mikel Arteta on Christos Tzolis transferring himself back into his own FPL team ahead of the Liverpool game, betraying the fact that he was going to start