Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta revealed that Bukayo Saka (quad) is only halfway through his rehab period and faces another four weeks on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

“We had another test. He’s evolving really well but it looks like it’s going to be an eight-week injury, more or less. I think it’s four at the moment, so still a while for him to be back with the team.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Meanwhile, Martin Zubimendi (hamstring) has joined the injury list.

“He’s out, unfortunately. He has a slight problem in his hamstring. “The MRI scan shows that there is an injury there and he is going to be out for a few weeks, I think.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Zubimendi

All the other internationals have returned unscathed, at least.

On the suspension front, Max Dowman serves the final game of a three-match ban.

William Saliba had another two run-outs over the international break, getting 45 minutes with the under-21s and then featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Arteta says he’s “ready”.

“He’s ready. He’s in good condition. We want to ramp up his minutes. He played actually two games, one behind closed doors and the other one, more official. He did really well and he feels in good condition. “Yeah [he’s available].” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

Away from injuries, a little old game called Fantasy Premier League got a mention in Arteta’s presser…