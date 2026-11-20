Virgil van Dijk wasn’t “fit enough to feature” for the Netherlands, but has trained since and “should” be available for Liverpool this weekend.

It’s the same for Ryan Gravenberch (heel) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring).

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 11

“I think if everything goes to plan, they should all be available for the game. “Ryan Gravenberch, it’s a matter of pain. He’s managing the situation a little bit but he has been training with us the last two days. So, I hope he is available. “Jeremie is recovering. The international break sometimes helps with these things, we have introduced him with the rest of the group and he also should be available. “And Virgil also is fine to go.” – Andoni Iraola on Messrs van Dijk, Gravenberch and Frimpong

Dominik Szoboszlai shrugged off knee pain to play twice for Hungary and is also “fine”.

“He’s in a good place, he has trained normally. He was not even strapped [around his knee] today. He is fine, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominik Szoboszlai

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) remains out. And, while fellow long-term absentees Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) have returned to training over the break, they remain a little way off a playing return. They won’t be anytime soon.