Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 14:05 GMT on Sunday 29 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Brighton 11 22 +17 WLWWL 13th Newcastle 11 13 -3 LWLDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):