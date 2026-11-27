Manchester United maestro Bruno Fernandes missed training on Friday with a virus and will be assessed ahead of the match against Brentford.
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“We don’t know. He’s affected by a virus from Portugal. He finished the game a little bit with a problem, and, today, he cannot be part of the training session.
“We’ll see. We are going to see during the day and tomorrow, how he wakes up, and see. We’re not going to take any risks.
“We are going to pay attention but, still, we decide nothing.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Bruno Fernandes
Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) remain sidelined. However, Marcus Rashford (hip) is back on the grass.